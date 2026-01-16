6 Spitfires’ Stories to Watch After 2025-26 OHL Trade Deadline

As the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Trade Deadline vanishes in the rearview mirror, the Windsor Spitfires now have plenty to prepare for. The post-deadline portion of the season is going to be the toughest yet, and there are numerous stories to keep an eye on.

The Spitfires knew this season wasn’t going to be easy. They’re primed for a long playoff run, but it’s harder to stay at the top than it is to get there. While they’ve found success so far, keeping that success and maintaining a strong locker room isn’t going to be easy. Now that the Fri., Jan. 9 trade deadline is in the past, they have the future to look forward to. The next three months are going to be a rollercoaster of emotions, and there are six stories that we’re keeping an eye on as the post-trade deadline era begins.

Transition of Villeneuve, Pharand, and Fibigr

With the Spitfires fighting for the West Division and Western Conference regular season titles, general manager Bill Bowler made it no secret that he wanted to become a buyer. On Mon., Jan. 5, he went out and got Sudbury Wolves’ forwards Nathan Villeneuve (Seattle Kraken), 19, and Alex Pharand (Chicago Blackhawks), 20. Just two days later, he brought in Brampton Steelheads’ defenceman Jakub Fibigr (Kraken), 19, as well.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Nathan Villeneuve (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The trio boost a lineup that, when on their game, was already one of the best in the league. However, two key forwards and a steady veteran defenceman give head coach Greg Walters plenty of lineup options. The club now has four solid lines, all capable of production, as well as six defencemen. They also have defenceman-turned-forward Anthony Cristoforo, 19, who can play either position. It’s a nice problem to have.

The question is – how quickly will the trio get used to the Spitfires? After their game on Sun., Jan. 11, against the Brantford Bulldogs, Walters said it might take time, but they’re all worth waiting for.

“(They’re) great pick-ups,” he said. “It’s going to take time to get chemistry and figure out our line combinations, but we’ll go through that. Villeneuve is so competitive, tough and physical with a great skill set. Pharand is a big man who can skate. He has a great shot and plays a 200-foot game. Fibigr just chews up minutes. He played 28 minutes a night on average for (the Steelheads) … He played 23 minutes a night on average for (Team) Czechia (2026 World Junior Championship). He can defend and make plays as you saw (Sunday).”

Both Villeneuve and Pharand have already shown production. Villeneuve has three goals in three games, Pharand has a goal and four points so far, while Fibigr has an assist in two games. Nobody is expecting them to be superstars who carry the team. However, the quicker they can develop chemistry and be regular contributors, the better it is for everyone. So far, so good.

Development of McLaughlin, Harvey, and Makysh

With the new forwards playing up front, it has allowed Walters to put rookie forwards John McLaughlin (2025 OHL Draft first-rounder), Caden Harvey (2025 OHL Draft fifth-rounder), and Beksultan Makysh (2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft second-rounder) down the lineup a bit, and sometimes together.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward John McLaughlin. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Up to this point, all three have had a chance on the top lines. While they’ve done alright, assigning them to the best the other team has to offer can be a challenge. They’ve all got skill and potential, but being 17-years-old at the oldest, there is no need to rush them.

Having Pharand and Villeneuve in the lineup gives Walters options, and that means the trio can settle into the third or fourth line without issue. Their speed, creativity, and at times, physical play, create havoc, and they’ve already shown a higher comfort level when the spotlight isn’t directly on them.

The Spitfires could have traded all of their youth at the deadline, bringing in even more veterans. Instead, this organization believes the trio is both good enough to keep during a contending season and have long-term potential to be the core of the team. That speaks volumes.

The development of this group over the next three months is going to be important for the future. The team has a chance to make magic with them.

Will Cristoforo Turn Forward or Stay on Defence?

This has become a surprisingly big question this season. The Toronto native was the club’s first-round pick in 2022, as a defenceman, and has been in that spot since then.

As a defenceman, Cristoforo uses his stick and positioning to keep players to the outside. At 6-foot, 180, he’s not overly physical but will gladly block shots and throw his body into the chaos to keep the puck out of the net. He’s most effective in his own zone when he keeps things simple. However, he’s also very offence-oriented and will gladly join the rush if the opportunity arises.

He’s been offering to play up front if Walters needed a body. The coaches finally gave in and used him on the top line. The issue is that it worked, maybe too well, including a hat trick in one game.

Now, with Fibigr joining Cristoforo, Conor Walton, Carson Woodall, Wyatt Kennedy, Andrew Robinson, and Jonathan Brown, that gives Walters seven OHL-level defencemen every night. Could they put Cristoforo up front on a regular basis where he clearly thrives? The team hasn’t ruled it out and, on Sunday, Walters said they would decide that over time and do what’s best for the club.

The Spitfires have plenty of options, and having Cristoforo up front where his speed and offensive instincts are utilized well might just be the recipe.

Costanzo Continuing His Form

One of the curiosities in the second half will be the play of goaltender Joey Costanzo. The 20-year-old Toronto native has been outstanding all season and is currently first in the league with a 1.95 goals-against average (GAA) and sixth with a .917 save percentage (SV%).

Here’s the issue – last season, he had an incredible first half with similar stats. He was among the league’s best, going toe-to-toe with Kitchener Rangers’ veteran Jackson Parsons. Unfortunately, he slipped up in the second half, and there were questions about his playoff ability and even coming back this season.

While he’s done everything they’ve asked this season and looks locked in, you can’t help but think about last season. This was the time when he fell down a few rungs. Outside of allowing seven goals against a dynamic Bulldogs’ offence on Sunday, he’s been Mr. Reliable in goal. There aren’t any real indications that he’s going to trip again.

Can that be maintained through the regular season and into the playoffs? The team has faith in him as they didn’t upgrade at the deadline. This is going to be worth watching. Hopefully, Costanzo can keep this incredible play going because he deserves it and so does the team.

Belchetz’s March to the 2026 NHL Draft

After going all-in during the 2022-23 season, the Spitfires fell flat in 2023-24, selling off multiple veterans and finishing second last in the OHL. The silver lining was that they won the 2024 OHL Draft Lottery, giving them the first overall pick. That turned out to be forward Ethan Belchetz.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Oakville native has come as-advertised. After 17 goals and 38 points in 56 games last season, he’s broken out for 25 goals and 40 points in 38 games so far this season. On the ice, he’s a bull, showing strength at both ends as well as a pro shot that’s proven hard to stop. In the room, his leadership abilities have grown, and the club gave him an alternate captain’s “A” earlier in the season when the veterans were gone to NHL camps.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ethan Belchetz. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

This week, he was a part of the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game in Peterborough on Wednesday. Not only did he get to showcase his skills, but he was one of three alternate captains for Team West. On Thurs., Jan. 9, following a win over the Erie Otters, he said he wants to be a leader, no matter where he is.

“It’s something I take pride in,” Belchetz said. “I want to be a leader in every room, no matter if I’m the youngest guy in the room or one of the older guys. It doesn’t matter. Every team I step into, I want to take a leadership role. Being given the “A” (in the prospects game) means so much. I know a lot of the guys in the room…”

Belchetz has become a must-see talent every time he steps onto the ice. Whether it’s throwing a big hit, creating a play, or scoring a big goal, he’s showing why he was the top pick in 2024. He’s currently ranked within the top-10 for the 2026 NHL Draft, and his development in the second half is going to be fun to watch. How far can he go?

Is First Seed in Western Conference Attainable?

All season, the club had been near (or at) the top of the division and conference. That’s what happens when you start a season with seven-straight wins and are able to keep the wins going throughout the first half. However, they have serious competition for the top spot.

Multiple teams have been breathing down the Spitfires’ neck to get into the top seed. The Flint Firebirds put together an incredible streak and managed to pass Walters’ club in December. Since then, the Firebirds, Rangers, and Soo Greyhounds have all shown that, not only are they buyers, but they want the conference crown.

The Firebirds brought in offensive forwards Kevin He and Jacob Battaglia. The Greyhounds added defenceman Lukas Fischer and Owen Sound Attack (and Team Canada) goaltender Carter George. The Rangers added London Knights stars defenceman Jared Woolley and forwards Sam O’Reilly, plus forward Gabriel Chiarot from the Steelheads. The clubs are loading up, and it’s going to become that infamous “wild, wild west.”

Jacob Battaglia, now of the Flint Firebirds. (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

The Spitfires added their trio, but it’s still going to be a tight-knit race to the end of the regular season. The Firebirds are three points up on the Spitfires, who have two games in hand, for the division title. The Rangers are five points back but can easily catch up. The Greyhounds are seven points behind the Spitfires, but one hot streak with George in goal, and they’re right there.

Walters wants to get the league’s regular season title. Nobody from the East or West is going to hand it to them, though. It might be the best race to the finish we’ve seen in several seasons.

The post-deadline portion of the season is always intriguing. From chemistry building to sprints to the finish line, there’s no shortage of games within the game. Now, we sit back and watch it unfold as the road to the playoffs begins.