4 Dark Horse NHL Teams to Watch in 2024-25

Every season, we expect certain teams to perform to certain standards based on their roster. However, a few teams always decide to turn the tables on our predictions. Last season, the Vancouver Canucks, who, after missing the playoffs by 12 points in 2022-23, took the league by storm, winning the Pacific Division and making it to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Similarly, the Nashville Predators, who, after parting ways with many long-time players at the 2023 Trade Deadline, willed their way to the playoffs last season.

As we near the start of the 2024-25 campaign, teams begin to finalize their rosters so we can anticipate who might surprise. Here are four teams, one from each division, who might make significant moves this offseason to chase a playoff spot.

Atlantic Division – Buffalo Sabres

Surely, this is the season, right? It has been 13 years since the Buffalo Sabres have played a postseason game, and with some minor roster changes and a healthier team, this could be the season they break the curse. Last season was frustrating for Sabres fans. After they missed the playoffs by one point in 2022-23, many thought that last season would have kick-started their rise in the Atlantic Division.

Unfortunately, they suffered a significant setback, finishing 6th in the Atlantic and 12th in the Eastern Conference. General Manager Kevyn Adams was aggressive this offseason, looking to revamp the roster for a stronger push this season, and from the looks of it, it could be enough.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The bottom six has been overhauled with free agents, including Jason Zucker, Ryan McLeod, Sam Lafferty, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, and Beck Malenstyn, to bring versatility to the lineup. Though Adams might not have landed a much-needed top-six winger like Jonathan Marchessault, Matt Duchene, or Tyler Toffoli, his additions have made the team much deeper than last season.

While some might still have their doubts, the Sabres shouldn’t be ruled out. The Atlantic Division will be tough, and the Sabres will need to up their game if they want a wild-card spot. The veteran additions to the bottom six, bounce-back seasons from Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens and younger players like Zach Benson, Bown Byram, JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn hitting a higher level of production could see Buffalo put an end to their 13-year curse.

Metropolitan Division – Washington Capitals

Last season, the Washington Capitals’ roster was not bad; but it had many questions marks about aging players or new young players making their mark. With a minus-37 goal differential, they still managed to secure a wild-card spot in the playoffs before being swept by the New York Rangers in the first round. Veterans like John Carlson, T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom all dealt with injuries throughout the season, and they had to rely on players like Dylan Strome to help lead the offence when Alexander Ovechkin was in a goal-scoring slump.

After that quick and rough exit, the Capitals have made significant moves to bounce back from last season. They acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jakob Chychrun, Andrew Mangiapane, and Logan Thompson, and they signed free agents Matt Roy, Brandon Duhaime and Taylor Raddish.

The all-important goal is to help the aging Ovechkin win another Stanley Cup and pass Wayne Gretzky’s goal-scoring record. “The Great 8” is just 41 goals away from being the all-time goal scorer in NHL history. With notable names added to the forward group, two top-four defensemen added, and an All-Star calibre goaltender in Logan Thompson, the team could make some noise in the Metro this season.

Central Divison – Utah Hockey Club

This offseason, the “newest” addition to the NHL, the Utah Hockey Club under Ryan Smith, made it clear that they were looking to be more competitive. They moved up in the draft to continue building their prospect pool by selecting Cole Beaudoin and making two massive trades the following day. Acquiring Mikhail Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning and John Marino from the New Jersey Devils, along with signing Ian Cole, have bolstered their blue line tremendously compared to last season.

With these offseason additions, could the team fight for a wild-card berth in 2024-25? Will additions to their blue line be enough to handle some of the best offences in the league? They have a lot of young talent to grow and develop, including Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Mattias Maccelli and Josh Doan. Could they all see another step in their game this season?

The former Arizona Coyotes missed the playoffs in 11 of their final 12 seasons; now, with a new location and management, they have a chance to establish a new competitive culture out of the gate. While there is reasonable doubt about how good they might be, it’s hard not to be optimistic with all the pieces they brought in and what a change of scenery might do for a team in a relatively open division.

Pacific Division – Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken’s time in the NHL has been turbulent. After finishing last in their division in their inaugural season, they made the playoffs in 2022-23 and eliminated the Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche, in the first round before falling to the Dallas Stars in seven games in the second round.

The Kraken hoped to use that postseason to kickstart their success but failed. They took a step back and finished fifth in the division last season. They have made some significant moves this offseason to help get them back into the playoffs and signed some key free agents to help bolster their lineup.

Chandler Stephenson was brought in on a rather lucrative deal and will likely see top-six time, likely on the second line with players like Jaden Schwartz and Andre Burakovsky. They also signed Stanley Cup champion Brandon Montour to add blueline depth. They re-signed Eli Tolvanen, who has been great for them in the middle six and signed key prospects, like their recent first-round pick Barkley Catton, Caden Price and Oscar Fisker Molgaard, to entry-level contracts.

However, if Matthew Berniers can duplicate his production from his rookie season, Jared McCann can continue his goal-scoring prowess, and Shane Wright can find a spot in the lineup and succeed, those might be the factors that will put the Kraken back in the playoffs.

Until the season starts, everything is uncertain. Each team has made significant moves to strengthen their lineup and is hoping for playoff success this season. Several teams on this list have high expectations; their core players are aging, and fans are eager to see results. For other teams, Stanley Cup-or-bust isn’t in sight, but a first-round win is a must. However, the biggest dark horse is the Capitals. With their aging core, this season will be a last-effort push before they hang up the skates.