4 Different Goalscorers Lead Sirens to 4-3 Win Over Victoire

On Jan. 2, the New York Sirens hosted the Montreal Victoire for their first game of 2026. Both teams already faced off against each other during this Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season once, when the Victoire won 4-0 on Nov. 25. In this game, the Sirens took home a 4-3 win.

Game Recap

Early in the first period, Marie-Philip Poulin skated the puck into the Victoire’s zone and passed it to Kati Tabin, who took a shot. Kayle Osborne made the initial save, but Laura Stacey picked up the rebound, maneuvered the puck around Osborne, and into the net to open the scoring.

With three minutes left in the first period, Anne Cherkowski skated up to the Sirens’ net with Anna Bargman on her left. She passed it to Bargman, who immediately took a shot and scored her first PWHL goal.

Just three minutes into the second, Kristin O’Neill skated the puck up the center of the ice, scored and gave the Sirens the lead.

Just two minutes later, Emmy Fecteau took a seat for an illegal check to the head. The play went under review, but it was only determined to be a two-minute minor. However, two minutes were enough for the Victoire to take the lead. Erin Ambrose took a shot, but it couldn’t make it through traffic. But Abby Roque picked up the rebound off the boards and sent it back to Ambrose. She passed it to Poulin in the faceoff dot, who sent a shot right past Osborne.

Seven minutes later, Casey O’Brien, in the faceoff dot, passed the puck to Kristyna Kaltounkova in the center of the ice. She found the net, and although the goal was reviewed, it was determined to be a good goal. Her goal gave the Sirens the lead once more.

Halfway into the final frame, Jaime Bourbonnais gained control of the puck in the Victoire’s zone. She passed it to Sarah Fillier, who carried it into the Sirens’ zone. Paetyn Levis kept pace with her as she moved up into the zone, and Fillier passed to Levis, who elevated it into the back of the net.

Paetyn Levis, New York Sirens (Photo credit: PWHL)

Just after Levis’s goal, the Victoire appeared to cut the deficit in half with a goal from Poulin. However, the goal was immediately waved off due to a high stick.

As the time dwindled, the Victoire pulled Sandra Abstreiter for the extra attacker. On the 6-on-5 chance, Natalie Mlynkova scored with 24 seconds remaining, but it was not enough to keep the Victoire afloat; the Sirens won with a final score of 4-3.

Next Up

The Victoire will head back to Montreal and host the Minnesota Frost on Sunday, Jan. 4. The Sirens will head back on the road and take on the Toronto Sceptres at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Tuesday, Jan. 6.