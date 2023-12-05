4 Ex-Maple Leafs Who’d Make the Best Neighbours

It was how much I liked goalie Jack Campbell as a person that first made me consider writing a post about Toronto Maple Leafs players that I’d like as next-door neighbours. There was something so very human about Campbell’s struggles and tenacity in attempting to work through them that endeared me to the young goalie. It made me consider why he’d be such a good role model for my children and why he’d be an engaging neighbour.

If you’ve followed Campbell’s career since he moved to the Edmonton Oilers, you’ll know that his struggles haven’t gone away. Yet, he’s still engaging them as a class act who’s more concerned with his team’s success than his own needs as a player.

That aspect – the idea of being a class act – is something I have noticed in several players who’ve played for the Maple Leafs in the six years I’ve covered the team. As an old guy, I enjoy learning about the human side of players. In this post, I’ve chosen four ex-Maple Leafs players who I think would make great neighbours. They include Campbell, Jason Spezza, Joe Thornton, and Patrick Marleau. Given that (a) it’s coming up to the holiday season and (b) there are four days before the Maple Leafs’ next game (on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators), I thought it might be a nice time for such a post.

Maple Leafs Player One: Good Neighbour Patrick Marleau

What caught my eye about Patrick Marleau’s time with the Maple Leafs is that he took such a strong interest – almost as a father figure – in two very young players on the team. Those players were Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. The relationship between Marleau (and his family) and the two then-young Maple Leafs players suggested three reasons why I’d love to live next door to Marleau.

First, Marleau’s role as a mentor to young Maple Leafs players showed me his willingness to build strong, supportive relationships. As a neighbour, Marleau would bring this same quality to the community. I can see him offering guidance, friendship, and a helping hand to neighbours – regardless of their ages. His experience both on and off the ice shows that he values meaningful connections, making him an approachable and supportive part of the neighbourhood.

Second, Marleau’s reputation for fostering community on NHL teams hints at his desire to create a sense of community more broadly. In a neighbourhood setting, he’d host events, encourage social interactions, and contribute to an inclusive atmosphere. Marleau’s leadership qualities would help strengthen neighbourhood bonds, making the environment more connected and vibrant.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Patrick Marleau, left, carries the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets’ David Savard defends. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Third, beyond his hockey career, which would be fun to talk about, in photographs of Marleau’s home when he lived in Ontario, I recall that he had a huge swimming pool and even a tennis court. I wouldn’t mind sharing a BBQ, a swim, and a chat with Marleau. He likely would have a ton of stories to tell about his career that would be great listening for avid hockey fans. Given what I’ve witnessed, I can’t imagine his home not being open to others as well as being a positive and supportive place to hang out.

Maple Leafs Player Two: Good Neighbour Joe Thornton

What caught my interest about Jumbo Joe Thornton while he was with the Maple Leafs is that he had a nice balance between hockey and the rest of his life. He took things seriously, but you got the impression that he didn’t lose sleep over what happened during a game. He transferred that sense of balance and life priority to the team.

What might him a fun person to hang around with is that his wealth of experience on the ice carries with it a lifetime of stories, lessons, and experiences to the neighbourhood. As a neighbour, I can imagine sitting and listening to him wax on about his insights and contributing unique perspectives to various aspects of life. There’s a book in Thornton, if he were interested, where he could translate his lessons from playing hockey into valuable life wisdom. It would be full of engaging anecdotes that would make him an interesting person to have next door.

Despite his impressive hockey career, listening to Thornton talk, you got the impression that he didn’t take himself too seriously. His decision to sign with the Maple Leafs at the league minimum seems pretty down-to-earth and was a team-first mentality. As a neighbour, he’d be both friendly and approachable, fostering a sense of community. Thornton’s willingness to embrace challenges yet remain grounded could make him a steady neighbour to everyone.

Joe Thornton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Speaking of community, that he joined Spezza’s quest of chasing a Stanley Cup championship at the league minimum salary suggests that Thornton values shared aspirations and teamwork over financial rewards. Such community-building would extend to his neighbourhood, where he’d participate in community activities and contribute a sense of fun to the common goals of building a neighbourhood that actively contributed to others’ well-being. If you were collectively fence-building, expect Thornton to bring the studs.

Maple Leafs Player Three: Good Neighbour Jason Spezza

My introduction to Spezza was an incident where he could have been infuriated; yet, acted with quiet dignity. In all the seasons he played with the Maple Leafs, he never wavered from that dignity. The incident was that, after he had signed with his hometown team for NHL league minimum, he was benched in the team’s home opener against his former Ottawa Senators team. His family was all in attendance; however, then-head coach Mike Babcock made him a healthy scratch. Yet Spezza never whined publicly, nor did he draw any attention to himself and away from the team. Instead, he simply went on with his business in the most professional manner possible.

Throughout his time with the Maple Leafs, Spezza showed unwavering integrity, dedication, and a positive attitude. As a neighbour, these qualities would become an uplifting presence in the community. Spezza’s commitment to his principles, even in challenging situations, suggests he would always be a principled neighbour who contributed to a positive atmosphere.

Spezza’s last act with the Maple Leafs was to leave graciously rather than supplant his friend and mentor general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas. He handled a potentially challenging situation, where he didn’t know if he had another job to go to, graciously. At the time, there was a rumour that Spezza had been offered the position of interim general manager. Whatever the case, Spezza resigned. And, by doing so, he demonstrated his commitment to his sense of ethical decision-making.

Jason Spezza, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In neighbourhoods, when complex scenarios arise, Spezza would enhance harmonious relationships. His ethical stance might serve as an example for other neighbours who face challenges.

Spezza’s strong sense of loyalty indicates a neighbour who would be committed to building and maintaining lasting connections. Spezza’s dedication to people makes him the kind of neighbour who genuinely cares about the well-being of those who live beside him or across the street.

Player Four: Good Neighbor Jack Campbell

As I noted at the start of this post, I was drawn to the humanness of Campbell. His resilience in the face of trouble would make him a great neighbour for several reasons. First, as someone who has experienced the highs and lows of hockey, he knows how to work to overcome challenges while maintaining a positive disposition. His uplifting attitude, even in the face of adversity, would inspire those around him.

Campbell was renowned for his popularity among fans and with teammates. As a neighbour, he would actively engage with the community, fostering a sense of togetherness. His team-oriented approach on the ice shows that he values collaboration and other qualities that would enhance the neighbourhood’s social fabric.

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Campbell’s personal story of struggle and success could motivate others to pursue their goals and work to overcome challenges. Campbell’s openness about his struggles and the support he received from mentors would open the dialogue within the neighbourhood and encourage personal development and mutual encouragement. He’d be an agent of mental health for the community.

The Bottom Line About Neighbourliness

Insofar as I can see, each of the former Maple Leafs players displays the traits of a good neighbour. They would be mindful of others and considerate of shared community values and spaces. They’d be friendly and approachable. They’d be willing to work together and lend a helping hand to the community.

Each would be a friend, who wouldn’t act in a self-centered way. Each would avoid actions that would negatively impact their neighbours’ well-being. Finally, each would encourage a sense of community by welcoming neighbours and building a positive and friendly atmosphere.

The only thing I didn’t see while they were with the Maple Leafs was whether they’d keep their property tidy and clean up after their pets. That would be important, too.