4 Maple Leafs Whose Team-Friendly Contracts Hint at Potential Trades

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have some salary cap juggling to do before the season starts. They may also be active at the trade deadline, both if they want to add or if they want to dump (depending on where they sit in the standings). As such, taking a look at what contracts the team has on the books that are tradeable might be wise.

There is a good chance one or more of these players could be on the move this season.

** Author’s Note: I’ve ignored inexpensive players who are likely part of the team’s long-term plans. Understanding that some players are probably untouchable, names like Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies were not included.

Nicholas Robertson (1-Year, $875K)

On a one-year deal at $875K, Nicholas Robertson‘s contract will be increasingly attractive if he gets off to a strong start this season. After a dispute with the Maple Leafs and a trade request, Robertson had little leverage to hold out so he returned on a team-friendly contract that will be a bargain if he outproduces what he did last season.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Structure Translating Well From Practise Preseason Games

In 2023-24, he scored 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games. It was a productive season despite being moved up and down between the AHL and the NHL. Robertson should get a look in a top-six role for much of the season and it’s an opportunity he needs to take advantage of. If he does, teams will come calling and if he remains unhappy, the Leafs could sell him at a high point.

Calle Jarnkrok (Two More Seasons, $2.1M)

The Fourth Period mentioned Jarnkrok as a possible trade piece the Leafs could move before the season if they want to alleviate some cap issues. Even if they choose not to trade him before the season, this is a name to watch during the year. He’s got two seasons left on his deal at an affordable $2.1 million per season and he’s relatively productive, even if his health history is a concern.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He played 52 games last season and 73 the season before that. He’s a depth guy who can put up 20 goals in the right situation. Teams won’t find his salary overly restrictive and two years isn’t a long commitment for a club like Columbus or Chicago or Anaheim. Even the Flames might consider bringing him back while they move through their rebuild.

Jake McCabe (1 More Year, $2M)

Jake McCabe has said he wants to stay with the Maple Leafs. The two sides are working on a contract extension. But, if he wants too much money, he may test free agency. If the team gets any hint that this could happen and they’re struggling ahead of the playoffs, McCabe could be a tough NHL trade deadline decision.

He’s an appealing option because the Chicago Blackhawks retained 50% of his contract when they traded him to the Maple Leafs in February 2023. He’s going to outplay his deal and while it’s hard to imagine the Leafs looking at moving him, should he become available, teams will show interest.

If McCabe becomes a rental, he’ll be an attractive one.

Max Pacioretty (Deal TBD)

Whatever contract Max Pacioretty signs for with the team, it will be a bargain if he produces. Likely to be signed to a one-year deal between the league minimum and $1 million, if Pacioretty finds his game, teams will want to trade for him. Sure, they could have signed him in the summer. Toronto did and if they flip him for a profit, so be it.

A Pacioretty trade all depends on how well he plays personally and how poorly the Maple Leafs play this season. If he’s productive, but the Leafs stink, he’ll be shopped around as a rental. If the Leafs are in it, the team won’t move him, even if this is a one-and-done situation.