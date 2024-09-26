Maple Leafs’ Bottom-Six Roster Battle: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

As the preseason continues, the competition for spots in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ bottom six remains fierce. With several players fighting to prove they belong in the NHL, each preseason game offers a glimpse into who might secure a coveted roster spot.

In their recent matchup against the Ottawa Senators, several players vying for bottom-six roles had an opportunity to show their skills. The Maple Leafs lost 2-1, but the real focus was on individual performances rather than the final score. What did we find out after the first two preseason games?

Bobby McMann: A Lock for the Bottom-Six?

Bobby McMann’s gameplay throughout training camp and preseason has made him a virtual shoo-in for a bottom-six role. He played over 18 minutes against the Senators, showing how much the coaching staff values him. He’s versatile enough to contribute at both ends of the ice. He’s an ideal candidate to anchor the fourth line – or even higher in the lineup if needed.

Head coach Craig Berube likes McMann’s speed, grit, and willingness to battle in the corners. Whether playing on the penalty kill or in a grinding, shutdown role, his place in the lineup appears safe, barring any unexpected developments.

Pontus Holmberg vs. David Kämpf: Who Fills the Fourth-Line Center Role?

Pontus Holmberg is another player who’s been more than hanging in there. His ice time in the game against Ottawa was also solid. He got 18 minutes, which suggests the coaching staff sees him as a serious contender for a regular roster spot. He, too, is versatile enough to play both center and wing. On top of that, he plays solid defence. That kind of two-way play makes him an attractive option for a bottom-six unit that wants to cut down on mistakes. He looked strong during game two of the preseason.

The battle for the fourth-line center spot may come down to Holmberg or David Kämpf. Kämpf is a known commodity and the kind of player who can be trusted to take faceoffs in the team’s defensive zone all night. In the second game of the preseason, he played over 17 minutes. He’s been a trustworthy defensive center for the Maple Leafs for several seasons. However, Kämpf’s $2.4 million cap hit could make him expendable, especially compared with Holmberg’s more affordable $800,000 salary. The question is: Can Holmberg handle the role?

If Toronto decides to keep Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and William Nylander at center, and if the team signs Max Pacioretty, salary cap considerations may come into play. In that scenario, Kämpf or Calle Järnkrok could be the odd men out, with Holmberg potentially securing the fourth-line center position.

Nicholas Robertson: The Wild Card

Nicholas Robertson remains one of the most interesting stories in camp. After missing the first game, he was slotted into a right-wing role against Ottawa. He’s usually at the left-wing spot. Does the decision to play him on the right side suggest that Pacioretty is close to signing with the team? Does that make a left-wing spot less likely for Robertson?

Robertson’s 18:40 of ice time—among the highest in the game—shows that the coaching staff is giving him a chance to show his potential. His future with the team remains uncertain, particularly after an offseason where trade rumours ran rampant. If Robertson performs well in his new role, he could carve out a spot on the roster, possibly as a third-line winger – on either side. Alternatively, he could be on the move if the right trade offer materializes. The fact is that, while he didn’t grab a point during the game, his game had a ton of jump to it.

The Dark Horse: Easton Cowan

Easton Cowan is a player many had high hopes for coming into camp. That said, he has not yet made a significant impact. After an impressive preseason last year, he has been quieter this time. His ice time—just over 14 minutes—suggests that the team is still evaluating his potential. While he hasn’t done anything to hurt his chances, he hasn’t jumped out. His game has no look-at-me aspect to it – at least thus far.

Cowan’s best shot at making the team might come through his power play performance, where he logged 4:36 in the Senators game. However, with the Maple Leafs’ deep roster, he might need more time to develop. The organization’s question is where he’d learn the most. Do they think he can grow more in juniors or with the big club? He presents a dilemma for the team, and where he starts the preseason is up in the air.

Who’s Likely Headed to the Marlies?

Several players seem destined to start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies. Roni Hirvonen, Logan Shaw, Nikita Grebenkin (sadly for many Maple Leafs fans), and Jacob Quillan saw limited ice time in the Senators game, indicating they’re on the outside looking in regarding the NHL roster. This is no surprise for players like Hirvonen and Grebenkin, who will continue to develop their skills in hopes of a future NHL call-up.

Alex Steeves, who played just over 12 minutes, also looks to be heading to the Marlies. While Steeves has had flashes of offensive cleverness in past chances, he hasn’t been able to make a strong enough case for a regular NHL role just yet.

Looking Ahead for the Maple Leafs

The battles for bottom-six roster spots will intensify as the Maple Leafs’ preseason rolls on. With decisions looming for players like Kämpf, Holmberg, and Robertson, the next few preseason games could significantly impact how the team’s opening night roster takes shape.

Whether it’s McMann solidifying his role, Holmberg pushing Kämpf for a center spot, or Robertson fighting to stay with the club, the battle for the Maple Leafs’ bottom six is far from over.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]