Blues in No Rush to Play Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou in Preseason

The St. Louis Blues played their first two preseason games on Sept. 21 and 22, icing a mixture of prospects, American Hockey League (AHL) players, and NHLers. Between the two games, the Blues played every top forward, defenseman, and goaltender on the roster except for star forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou.

This begs whether the Blues are resting both players before the season begins on Oct. 4 or making the most of their energy by putting them into the lineup at the right time so they are in good form going into the regular season. Here’s a look at what to expect from them based on their performance from last season and how this move should benefit Thomas and Kyrou ahead of the 2024-25 regular season.

Rest Could Be a Make or Break for Thomas

After Thomas’s fantastic 86-point performance through 82 games last season, expectations for the upcoming regular season are clear – he is en route to becoming a 100-point player. He was fully committed to being the Blues’ top playmaker last season, finishing with 60 assists, and helped create the best plays possible, even when the Blues struggled to climb the standings.

If the Blues plan to play Thomas later in the preseason, it could result in one of two things: he plays better than usual, or he begins his preseason slowly but picks it up toward the beginning of the regular season. Either way, it should be impossible for him to flop this season; as he said last season, he also wanted to work on his defensive skills, which can make him an all-around better player.

Getting two days of rest at the beginning of the preseason will be great for Thomas in the long run. He played the entire 2023-24 season and could use the extra rest if the Blues plan to run him through the regular season, assuming he stays healthy. The rest didn’t seem to help Thomas as he was able to get two shots on goal but did not score any points in the preseason matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday (Sept. 25); it will most likely take Thomas a game or two to settle into his regular form from last season.

Kyrou Needs the Rest More Than Ever

Kyrou had a surprising slump last season and did not increase his totals from 2022-23. He finished with 67 points through 82 games, six points behind his previous 73 in 79 games in 2022-23. He was second in points last season and was leading in points the season before that.

Losing Kyrou’s offensive firepower was something a lot of Blues nation did not expect; however, there was also the pressure from his comment on former Blues head coach and now Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, which could’ve played a pressuring factor onto Kyrou’s game. In December 2023, when he responded to the media about the firing of Berube, he stated, “I’ve got no comment. He’s not my coach anymore.”

The Blues fanbase did not take the comment the right way, and a game after Berube was fired, boos were sent Kyrou’s way. Based on that, the pressure from the fanbase for Kyrou was intense, especially since he was going through a brutal slump. Despite that, we did see some improvement in his game near the end of the season, but by then, it was too late to make a serious playoff push.

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Two additional days of rest could help him warm up ahead of the regular season so that he is in good shape to perform well.

The Blues have many new faces on the roster, with more versatility for Kyrou to click with if they want to try out different line combinations. I expect to see him play with Jake Neighbours and Brayden Schenn. On Wednesday (Sept. 25), he played his first game of the preseason and didn’t do that badly despite the Blues suffering a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets. He got three shots on goal and was also paired with Thomas.

A Clean Slate for Thomas and Kyrou

This will be head coach Drew Bannister’s first full season as an NHL coach. Resting his best players in the preseason may seem odd, but maybe his plan is to give his most durable and star-studded forwards a chance to rest before they suit up for 82 games.

Kyrou, 26, and Thomas, 25, are at the midpoint of their careers. They should both be leading the Blues in points. Sure, Kyrou still has things to work on, but he was an All-Star selection for the Blues in February 2024. Thomas earned his first All-Star selection last season. He is now projected to join Team Canada for the 2026 Olympics and the Four Nations Faceoff, and it could be an exhausting season of hockey if he juggles a big tournament like the Four Nations Faceoff.