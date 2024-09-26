Mats Sundin Backs Auston Matthews’ Record-Breaking Journey

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a rich history of iconic players and unforgettable moments. Among them is the franchise’s all-time leading goal scorer, Mats Sundin, whose record of 420 goals has stood for over a decade. However, Auston Matthews is quickly closing in on that milestone, and the Maple Leafs’ star forward could surpass Sundin’s record as soon as this season. Interestingly, Sundin not only embraces this possibility but also believes that Matthews has the potential to achieve even more.

This post explores Matthews’ rise in the franchise goal-scoring ranks and Sundin’s thoughts on the young star’s potential.

Auston Matthews Poised to Break the Franchise Goal Record

If you haven’t checked the Maple Leafs’ all-time goal-scoring leaders in a while, you might be surprised by how close Matthews is to the top. Last season, he added 69 goals to his already impressive tally, bringing him to third place in franchise history with 368 goals. Only Darryl Sittler (389 goals) and Sundin (420 goals) sit ahead of him.

At just 27 years old, Matthews is in his prime, and if he has another strong season, he will almost certainly surpass both Sittler and Sundin. Matthews’ consistency, goal-scoring, and ability to dominate games have made him the best goal-scorer in franchise history despite not yet holding the official title.

If Matthews can maintain his current pace, he could surpass Sundin’s record just after midseason. In a league where goals are harder to come by, he has already shown that he can produce elite numbers year after year. His doing this while still in his 20s suggests that he will not just break Sundin’s record but potentially set a mark that could stand for decades.

Mats Sundin’s Thoughts on Matthews and the Record

While some former players might hesitate to see their records broken, Sundin has supported Matthews. In a recent interview (seen below), he acknowledged that breaking the record is a natural progression for the Maple Leafs and Matthews. “That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Sundin remarked, emphasizing that records are meant to be broken by the next generation of stars.

Sundin reflected fondly on his 13-year career with the Maple Leafs, calling it the highlight of his professional life. However, he believes that individual accomplishments, such as his goal record, pale compared to team success. For Sundin, Matthews surpassing his goal total is just a tiny step on a more significant journey toward bringing a championship to Toronto.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I think the focus shouldn’t be on the records but on getting the team to win a championship,” Sundin noted in the video. For him, Matthews breaking the record is a sign that the Maple Leafs have an exceptional talent on their hands, and it bodes well for the team’s future.

The Bigger Picture: Matthews’ Potential Beyond the Franchise Record

In addition to supporting Matthews in breaking his own franchise goal record, Sundin also spoke about the young forward’s potential to chase more significant milestones. Specifically, he addressed the possibility of Matthews one day challenging Wayne Gretzky or Alex Ovechkin (if he passes Gretzky) for the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring crown.

While Sundin admitted that reaching Gretzky’s record is a tall order, he didn’t rule it out. “Anything is possible,” Sundin said, pointing to Matthews’ unique skill set and ability to score from anywhere on the ice. He also highlighted the strength of the current Maple Leafs roster, emphasizing that players like Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares provide Matthews with the necessary support to thrive.

For Sundin, the key to Matthews reaching new heights lies in his abilities and the talent around him. The Maple Leafs’ current roster is arguably one of the most skilled groups in the team’s history, and that level of skill could help Matthews continue his pursuit of personal and team success for years to come.

The Legacy of Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Sundin’s praise didn’t stop with Matthews’ individual abilities; he also spoke highly of the Maple Leafs’ overall talent. With players like Marner, Nylander, and Tavares contributing alongside Matthews, Sundin believes this current team has what it takes to contend for a championship. [In that, he seems to be a fan – just like the rest of us.]

Sundin went so far as to suggest that this iteration of the Maple Leafs might be the most talented the franchise has ever had. While records are important, Sundin is focused on what matters: winning the Stanley Cup. He believes that with this team’s skill, the Maple Leafs have a legitimate shot at finally ending their championship drought.

The Bottom Line: Matthews Is the Best Maple Leafs Player – Ever

As Matthews inches closer to breaking Sundin’s franchise goal-scoring record, it’s clear that both players share the same sentiment: team success comes first. Sundin’s enthusiastic support for Matthews reflects his belief that the young star will set new records and lead the Maple Leafs toward long-awaited glory.

While Matthews’ pursuit of records like Gretzky’s is still a long-term possibility, the immediate goal for him and the team is clear—bringing a championship back to Toronto. With Sundin cheering him on, Matthews’ journey to becoming the Maple Leafs’ all-time goal-scoring leader feels like just the beginning.