4 Surprise Performers to Start the 2025-26 PWHL Season

We are about a third of the way through another Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season and teams have seemingly settled in. The usual stars are pushing their squads along and making things exciting, but there’s also a few players that we maybe didn’t see coming that are making their presence known early on.

Related: Victoire’s Poulin Scores Twice to Take Down Frost in Overtime 3-2

Each team has maybe one or even two you could say you didn’t expect, but I think there’s a list of names that needs to be highlighted now for what they’ve done so far, because it has been remarkable. Here are my PWHL surprise breakouts so far in 2025-26.

Abby Roque, Montreal Victoire

A force of a player who seems to come on stronger each game, Abby Roque has been a spectacular pickup for the Montreal Victoire. She brings a special combination of physical play, faceoff expertise, and scoring skill that impresses every night. She is the team’s second leading scorer and is tied for fourth in the league in points.

Roque’s disruptive nature and early-season rise in scoring have made her a great third on the top line with Victoire stars Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey. Her strong draw skills have allowed Poulin to take fewer faceoffs and get some quick chances off the draw.

Julia Gosling, Seattle Torrent

Another player who was a great pickup, but for a different team, is Julia Gosling. The Seattle Torrent forward has already matched her goal total from last season and almost her point total as well. She is a point-per-game player that has also been a great defensive weapon. I believe these things will make her a fan-favourite with her new fanbase and within the Torrent organization.

Julia Gosling, Seattle Torrent (Photo by /PWHL)

She was expected to be a great player, but Gosling is really coming out of her shell in year two. The Torrent are still searching for an identity as an expansion team; however, they have definitely found a long-term piece of the puzzle in the former Toronto Sceptre.

Mae Batherson, Minnesota Frost

Mae Batherson has been a reliable defender from the moment the Minnesota Frost drafted her back in 2024. She’s always been a good top-six option that could be paired with anyone, and now her two-way game has exploded in the first part of this season. Her two goals and seven points through 10 games are a huge improvement from just three assists in 25 games last season.

Batherson stepping up is a good example of head coach Ken Klee really leaning on his veterans amid a large shake-up to his squad. A lot of players are gone from last season’s Walter Cup-winning team, and Batherson was one to receive a new deal and stick around. She is making good on it early.

Rory Guilday, Ottawa Charge

Rory Guilday has been exactly what you would expect out of the fifth overall pick from last year’s draft, so I guess you can’t necessarily classify her early success as a surprise. I would argue that, though, because she has been the best defender on the Ottawa Charge as a rookie and one of the best in the PWHL on the blue line to start the season.

Rory Guilday, Ottawa Charge (Photo by: Josh Kim / Ottawa Charge)

The Charge rookie has seven points through 10 games this season. She is taking on huge minutes for her team, clocking over 20 minutes regularly and being matched up against other teams’ best more often than not. Ottawa has been slow out of the gate, but it certainly isn’t due to their workhorse first-rounder. Guilday’s scoring and aggressive play style all over the ice will likely find her in some Rookie of the Year conversations later on in the season.

As mentioned, there were probably a few more you could say came out firing this season that weren’t as expected, but these stood out above all. There will absolutely be more surprises down the road with so many games left to be played (including some Olympic hockey in between).