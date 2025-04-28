4 Takeaways From Oilers’ Thrilling 4-3 OT Win Over Kings in Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers tied their best-of-seven Western Conference first round series at two wins apiece by rallying to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime at Rogers Place on Sunday (April 27).

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl potted the winning goal on the power-play in sudden death, after Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard scored twice during the third period to bring Edmonton back from a 3-1 deficit. Veteran Oilers winger Corey Perry also had a goal.

Forwards Kevin Fiala, Warren Foegele and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, who jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never trailed before overtime.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

Calvin Pickard made 38 saves between the pipes for Edmonton, while Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper stopped 44 of the 48 shots he faced.

After dropping the first two games of the series in California, the Oilers have now won back-to-back contests at home, including their 7-4 victory on Friday (April 25) in which Bouchard also notched two goals. This is only the second time in franchise history that Edmonton has won Games 3 and 4 after falling behind 2-0 in a best-of-seven series.

Wise Decision by Knoblauch

Foegele’s goal, which gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead early in the second period, was controversial as the Kings forward jabbed at Pickard’s pads while going for the puck before scoring.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, who is never shy about challenging a call made on the ice, elected not to in this case. Knoblauch’s decision left many scratching their heads, although those in the know backed Edmonton’s bench boss.

“I liked the no-challenge,” former Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said on the Sportsnet panel. “I may have challenged this two or three years ago, but as the league has tried to educate us on how it’s involved, if that puck is loose and it’s there they’re battling for it, they’re going to let it go.”

Had Edmonton lost the challenge, not only would the goal have stood, but the Kings would have been given a power play with a chance to extend their lead to 3-0. While the Oilers successfully killed all three L.A. power plays on Sunday, they had been a ghastly 5/12 on the PK through the first three games of the series.

Had the Oilers lost by one goal, there is no doubt that the no-challenge would have been revisited and dissected to no end in Edmonton. But all’s well that ends well, and Sunday’s final result says that Knoblauch made the right call.

Pickard Picks up Play in Goal

Pickard, who was making his second consecutive start after fellow Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner took the losses in both Games 1 and 2, had Edmonton’s best goaltending performance of the 2025 Postseason. He finished the game with a stellar .927 save percentage (SV%) as Los Angeles was held under four goals for the first time this series.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The veteran netminder shut the door after Fiala scored at 7:32 of the second period to give the Kings a 3-1 lead. It was the second straight game that Pickard pitched a shutout in the third period, giving his team a chance to come from behind over the final 20 minutes.

Through three appearances in this series (including coming on in relief of Skinner in Game 2), Pickard has a goals-against average (GAA) of 5.25 and SV% of .854 over the first and second periods, compared to a 0.91 GAA and .958 SV% in the third period and overtime.

Historic Heroics From Bouchard

Bouchard, who has been much maligned for his defensive play, was on the ice every time Los Angeles scored. He was directly responsible for the Kings’ third goal, turning the puck over and then letting Fiala go in alone on Pickard.

It was so egregious that Bouchard was a focus of the panel discussion during the second intermission on Sportsnet. But then he showed exactly why the Oilers put up with his misadventures in defending by delivering a third period for the ages.

First, Bouchard fired the puck off Kings defenceman Drew Doughty and past Kuemper to cut the Kings’ lead to 3-2 with 12:09 to play. Then, with Edmonton desperately pushing for the equalizer in the final minute, he prevented L.A.’s Quinton Byfield from getting the puck out of the Kings zone moments before wiring a shot from just inside the blue line that beat Kuemper top shelf at 19:31 to notch the second latest game-tying goal in Edmonton’s postseason history.

Bouchard tied the Stanley Cup Playoffs record for most goals by a defenceman in a single period and became just the fourth blueliner in NHL postseason history to record back-to-back multi-goal games, joining Rob Blake, Al Iafrate and Denis Potvin.

One-Sided Overtime

Sudden death was absolutely dominated by the Oilers, who were playing their best period in recent memory leading up to Draisaitl’s goal at 18:18 of overtime.

Edmonton completely tilted the ice in the extra period, outshooting Los Angeles by a count of 17-7. Hemmed in their zone, the Kings were unable to make changes, leading to an exhausted Vladislav Gavrikov tripping Connor McDavid and being assessed a penalty at 17:34.

“I’ve never seen such a one-sided overtime before, and it’s amazing because of how the first two periods went,” analyst Kevin Bieksa said on the Sportsnet post-game panel. “And a big part of the overtime was how tired the L.A. Kings’ defence got.”

Kuemper made several big saves throughout overtime before Draisaitl pounced on a loose puck at the goaltender’s doorstep and fired it upstairs into the back of the net. It was the first playoff overtime goal that Draisaitl has scored in his illustrious NHL career.

Draisaitl now has points in each of his last 18 postseason games against the Kings, one game shy of the longest point streak versus one franchise in Stanley Cup Playoffs history, shared by Wayne Gretzky (against the Calgary Flames) and Mark Messier (against the Kings). He can equal the record on Tuesday, when the Oilers and Kings square off in Game 5 at Crypto.com Arena. Start time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT.