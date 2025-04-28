Oilers Make Dramatic Comeback to Beat Kings in OT, Even Series 2-2

After a wildly entertaining Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings on Friday night at Rogers Place, the Oilers found themselves back in the series with a 7-4 victory on home ice. Game 4 took place on Sunday night (April 27) back in Edmonton, with the Oilers winning a dramatic one in overtime 4-3. Here’s your game recap.

Los Angeles started the game hard on the attack as Edmonton did in Game 3, creating a few early chances and drawing a Connor McDavid hooking penalty. The Oilers killed it off and settled things down as the Kings recorded the first five shots of the game in the process. Then, finally, with 9:25 left in the period, Trevor Moore stepped off the wall and snapped one past Oilers’ goalie Calvin Pickard for the early lead. Some great chances occurred at both ends in the last half of the period, and LA got another power play opportunity, but the score remained 1-0 Kings after the first. The shot clock was firmly in their favour as well at 14-6.

The middle frame got going quickly as Warren Foegele jammed his first of the playoffs through Pickard’s pads to extend the LA lead. However, less than three minutes later, Adrian Kempe took a hooking call, and the Oilers converted. Corey Perry buried one in tight to cut the deficit, thanks to a nice feed from Leon Draisaitl. The scoring continued roughly three and a half minutes later as Kevin Fiala capitalized on an Edmonton defensive lapse and stuffed one home. Both teams took turns in the box just past the halfway point in the period, but both goalies stood tall. The Kings were able to stymie any chances the Oilers produced most of the period and held a strong two-goal lead at 3-1. LA also led on the shot board at the second intermission by a wide margin of 28-15.

The third period started with Edmonton sending everything they had at LA goaltender Darcy Kuemper. However, they couldn’t seem to get anything through early on. Then, nearly eight minutes into the period, Evan Bouchard continued his recent scoring ways on a fluttering shot that was redirected in off a Kings player. The lead was cut down to one with plenty of time left, and that proved to be important for the Oilers. It took them until 29 seconds left in the game to even the score. Bouchard struck again on a blast from the point with the goalie pulled to send the game to extra time. It was 3-3 after regulation with the shots at 34-30 for the Kings.

The overtime period started with tense and defensive play, neither team giving an inch. The closest chance in the first half was a Kuemper misplay off a dump-in that Trent Frederic nearly capitalized on. Most of the period was spent in the Kings’ zone as Edmonton was on a relentless pursuit to get this series back to even. And finally, after Vladislav Gavrikov took a tripping penalty late in overtime, Draisaitl hammered home a loose puck on the ensuing power play to end the game and knot the series at two. The final shots on goal ended in favour of the Oilers 48-41.

This series brought another chaotic game which included some solid performances. Both Kuemper and Pickard showed out in goal, with 44 and 38 saves, respectively. On the Kings’ side, Phillip Danault stood out with a pair of helpers. As for the Oilers, the big dogs came to play. The overtime hero Draisaitl had a goal and three assists, McDavid had three assists, Bouchard had a pair of goals, and Perry had a goal and an assist.

A pivotal Game 5 of this Round 1 series will take place on Tuesday, April 29, as the two teams will meet back at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with puck drop set for 8:00 p.m. MDT.