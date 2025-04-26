Oilers Complete Third Period Comeback in Wild 7-4 Victory Over Kings in Game 3

After the Los Angeles Kings held serve at home against the Edmonton Oilers, winning both games at Crypto.com Arena, the series shifted to Rogers Place, where the Oilers looked to return the favour. The home team continued to win as Edmonton responded with a 7-4 victory in a back-and-forth, wild affair. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Oilers fed off the home crowd early and were finishing every check. They were assertive and aggressive, which resulted in them opening the scoring for the first time this series. Connor McDavid got the puck in deep, Zach Hyman supported him down low, and Hyman’s pass found Ryan Nugent-Hopkins wide open in the slot. His shot beat goaltender Darcy Kuemper 2:49 into the first period. Then, Edmonton took a 2-0 lead on the power play. Just three seconds into the man advantage, Leon Draisaitl won the faceoff to Evan Bouchard, and he walked in and hammered a shot past the Kings’ netminder.

The Kings got on the board with under three minutes remaining in the opening frame while 4-on-4. Adrian Kempe continued his dominance as he walked in and ripped a shot upstairs, over the glove of goaltender Calvin Pickard, for his eighth point of the series. Therefore, we headed into the intermission with the home team leading 2-1 with a slim 11-10 shot advantage.



This is a game of inches as Bouchard rang the crossbar with a wrister, and then a few minutes later, the Kings tied the game on the power play as Kevin Fiala ripped a snipe over Pickard’s glove. Then, the Kings took the lead on another power-play marker. Drew Doughty threw the puck on net, and it found a way past the screen in front.

Edmonton tied the game with under three minutes left courtesy of Connor Brown. Evander Kane threw the puck toward the net, and Brown won a battle in front and redirected the puck past Kuemper. But the Kings answered back just nine seconds later. Trevor Moore got inside positioning and flicked the puck with one hand on a partial breakaway through the five-hole to restore their one-goal lead. Therefore, the Kings took a 4-3 lead heading into the final frame, with Edmonton having a 23-20 shot advantage.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a third-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings during Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Oilers tied the game with under seven minutes remaining. Evander Kane kicked the puck, but then jammed it in with his stick past the sprawling goaltender on a scramble in front. The Kings challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the goal stood, which sent Edmonton to the man advantage. That challenge proved costly, as it took the Oilers only 10 seconds to take the lead on the power play. Draisaitl found Bouchard, and he redirected the puck into the cage for his second of the game. Then, McDavid and Brown put the game away with two empty-netters to seal the 7-4 victory.

Pickard stopped 25 of 29 shots for a .862 save percentage (SV%) in the win, while Kuemper stopped 29 of 34 shots for an .853 SV% in defeat. Game 4 of this series goes down Sunday night (April 27) at 7:30 PM MT, 6:30 PM PT in Edmonton.