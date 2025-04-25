Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Oilers – 4/25/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers in their Game 3 first round matchup at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (2P) at OILERS (3P)
Western Conference First Round, Game 3
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNW
Los Angeles leads best-of-7 series 2-0
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott — Samuel Helenius — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Jacob Moverare, Akil Thomas, Alex Turcotte
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)
Status report:
Lewis returns after sitting out in Game 1, when the Kings dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Hyman moves up from the second line, pushing Perry down to the fourth.
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Viktor Arvidsson
Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry
John Klingberg — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Ty Emberson
Brett Kulak — Jake Walman
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Olivier Rodrigue, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Troy Stecher (undisclosed)
Status report
Podkolzin moves up from the fourth line, bumping Kane down to the third and Frederic to the fourth. … Pickard will make his first start of the playoffs.
