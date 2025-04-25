Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Oilers – 4/25/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers in their Game 3 first round matchup at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (2P) at OILERS (3P)

Western Conference First Round, Game 3

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNW

Los Angeles leads best-of-7 series 2-0

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott — Samuel Helenius — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Jacob Moverare, Akil Thomas, Alex Turcotte

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed)

Status report:

Lewis returns after sitting out in Game 1, when the Kings dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Hyman moves up from the second line, pushing Perry down to the fourth.

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Viktor Arvidsson

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

John Klingberg — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Ty Emberson

Brett Kulak — Jake Walman

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Olivier Rodrigue, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Troy Stecher (undisclosed)

Status report

Podkolzin moves up from the fourth line, bumping Kane down to the third and Frederic to the fourth. … Pickard will make his first start of the playoffs.

