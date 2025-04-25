Stuart Skinner May Have Made His Final Start in an Oilers Jersey

Wednesday night marked yet another ugly start for Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner. The 26-year-old has never been a beacon of consistency, though he really struggled to close out the 2024-25 season, putting into serious doubt what type of goaltending he’d be able to provide for a team that is in another Stanley Cup or bust year.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Blowout Loss to Kings in Game 2

Through two games of the opening round, Skinner has been horrid, allowing 11 goals on a combined 58 shots for an .810 save percentage (SV%). The team in front of him hasn’t helped, as their defensive coverage and play on the penalty kill have been abysmal, but Skinner has failed to bail them out at any point with a big save. Now, it’s put into question whether or not he’ll be given the start in Game 3.

Pickard Deserving of a Look

During last year’s playoffs, Skinner wasn’t great versus the LA Kings, and struggled in Round 2 versus the Vancouver Canucks. As a result, the Oilers handed the keys to Calvin Pickard, and the journeyman did his part in helping his team get back into the series, which they went on to win in seven games.

Though Pickard is by no means an elite NHL goaltender, he has been adequate in his two seasons with the Oilers. In 36 appearances in 2024-25, he posted a 2.71 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .900 SV%. Those numbers were superior to Skinner’s 2.81 GAA and .896 SV%.

Given Pickard’s solid play through two regular seasons with the Oilers, paired with the fact he stepped up in a big way during last year’s Cup run, he deserves to get a look, and it makes far more sense to do so now rather than a potential case where the Oilers find themselves trailing the series 3-0.

Skinner May Be Traded

Regardless of how things play out in the Oilers’ crease for the remainder of the playoffs, it’s become quite clear that management will be in search of a starting goalie for the 2025-26 season. They have given Skinner plenty of runway to prove himself capable of being the man for the job, and he’s gotten progressively worse by the season. His subpar regular seasons paired with several playoff disappointments suggest he simply doesn’t have the capabilities of being a true number-one goalie in the NHL.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Skinner would certainly be a fine backup option, his time with the Oilers could very well be done after this season. Given their need for a starting goalie, paired with their limited cap space, moving out Skinner and his $2.6 million cap hit may be needed in order to bring in another goalie who, in all likelihood, would carry a bigger salary.

Skinner Has Value on the Market

Though many fans in Edmonton may not think so, Skinner would hold some value on the trade market. Despite his inconsistencies, he is capable of putting together solid stretches, and would be a solid tandem goaltender for many teams.

If given roughly 40 starts in a season, Skinner would be a more-than-adequate option. That, paired with his low cap hit for the 2025-26 season, would interest several teams around the NHL who are hoping to upgrade their goaltending position this summer. The return may not be a massive one, but by no means should Oilers fans expect any sort of contract retention or having to give up other assets just to move him.

Related: Oilers Legend Gives Heaping Praise to Flames Prospect Zayne Parekh

As drastic as it may seem, given that we are just two games into the playoffs, it’s quite possible that Skinner has already made his last start in an Oilers uniform. This team is in a true position to win it all, and he’s proven time and time again that he doesn’t have what it takes to be counted on in crucial situations. Should Pickard get the start in Game 3, Wednesday night’s appearance may have been the last we’ve seen from Skinner in Oilers colours.