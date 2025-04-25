Finding the Right Spot for Laine in the Canadiens’ Lineup

The Montreal Canadiens took a bold swing when they acquired Patrik Laine, hoping the high-risk, high-reward winger could inject some offensive flair into a young lineup heading into the playoffs. But through the first two games of their series against the Washington Capitals, the results have been nothing short of disappointing.

With only one assist, multiple defensive miscues, and minimal visible effort, Laine has not only failed to elevate the Habs’ offence, but he’s also become a liability. So much so that in Game 2, head coach Martin St. Louis benched him entirely in the third period, even when trailing and desperately needing a goal. Now, heading into a pivotal Game 3 at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens must decide: do they keep trying to make it work with Laine, or is it time to give someone else a shot?

Could Laine Sit Out?

While benching a player of Laine’s stature in a playoff series is never a decision made lightly, his play so far might be forcing the Canadiens’ hand. Not dressing him in Game 3 is not about sending a message; it’s about giving the team the best chance to win. Laine has looked disengaged, slow on the backcheck, and has shown little urgency in puck battles. In a tight-checking series where every inch of ice is earned, that kind of play sticks out for all the wrong reasons.

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the Canadiens were to scratch him, it would open the door for a player like Oliver Kapanen, who may not have Laine’s shot or pedigree, but consistently shows up with effort, energy, and commitment to team structure. Another option could be to bring back Michael Pezzetta to bring some added physicality. A player who isn’t afraid to finish his checks, grind on the boards, and play north-south hockey that fits the playoff mould.

Scratching Laine wouldn’t be an indictment of his career, it would be an honest assessment of what’s working and what isn’t. The Canadiens’ depth may not be overwhelming, but this team has built its identity around work ethic and playing fast. Laine hasn’t bought into that yet. Sitting him might just be the jolt he needs, and more importantly, it could improve the lineup’s balance heading into the most important game of the series.

Deploying Him Strategically

Should St. Louis choose to keep Laine in the lineup, there will need to be a clear and controlled strategy in how he is used. The good news? The Canadiens now return home for Games 3 and 4, meaning they have last change. This allows them to better control Laine’s matchups, shelter him from heavy defensive responsibilities, and use him where he can be effective, in offensive zone starts and on the power play.

An option would be to slot him on the second line alongside Alex Newhook and Ivan Demidov during offensive zone situations, where his shot and instincts could be better utilized without the pressure of heavy defensive duties. Jake Evans could come take his place on that line more regularly and in defensive situations. Additionally, the Canadiens could mix in a few short shifts for Laine on the fourth line with Evans and Emil Heineman, two more complete, two-way players who could help cover for his deficiencies while still giving him ice time to stay engaged in the game.

The power play is another area where Laine could still contribute. Despite his struggles at even strength, he remains a potent threat from the half-wall. The Canadiens’ power play hasn’t exactly been lethal, and if Laine can help spark something there, it might justify keeping him in the mix.

However, this approach only works if Laine buys in. He’ll need to commit to shorter shifts, maintain puck discipline, and at least show the willingness to compete in his limited role. If the Canadiens are forced to shelter him, and he still can’t provide value, the experiment may not last past Game 3.

The Stakes Are Too High for Passengers

This is not a team that can afford to carry dead weight. The Canadiens don’t have the depth or the luxury of letting name recognition drive ice time. The first two games have made it clear that every player must be dialed in, physically, mentally, and emotionally. This series is shaping up to be a war of attrition, and there’s no room for passengers.

Laine still has the raw tools to be a game-changer: the shot, the size, the vision. But the playoffs demand more than that. They demand urgency. Hunger. Accountability. So far, Laine has given none of those things. And if the Canadiens want to flip this series in their favour, they need to make hard decisions.

Game 3 will be telling. If Laine’s in the lineup, the coaching staff is giving him a chance to redeem himself. If he’s not, it’s a sign that the team is putting results over reputation. Either way, Montreal’s path forward will hinge on how they manage this situation, and whether Laine can respond like a professional or remain a passenger while the train speeds ahead without him.