Columbus Blue Jackets’ 2024-25 Player Grades: Forwards

The Columbus Blue Jackets weren’t expected to make much noise this season. Few outside the organization believed they had what it would take to be competitive, let alone fight for a playoff spot. But this team proved the doubters wrong. They exceeded expectations, competing every night, finishing the 2024-25 season with a solid 42-35-5 record. While they fell just short of the playoffs, they showed tremendous growth, giving the fifth line plenty to be proud of.

Related: Blue Jackets Accomplished Something Much Bigger Than Hockey in 2024-25

What truly set this group apart was their attitude. The Blue Jackets never quit, even when the odds were stacked against them. They capped off their season with a six-game winning streak and went 7-3-0 in their final 10 games, refusing to let the disappointment of being eliminated stop them from finishing strong in their final game vs the New York Islanders at home.

Now, as we turn our focus to the forward group that helped drive this franchise record 273-goal campaign, it’s time to evaluate the individual performances that defined their season.

Kirill Marchenko: A+

Kirill Marchenko had his best season in the NHL this past season, putting up great numbers in his third NHL season with 31 goals and 43 assists for a total of 74 points in 79 games. That’s 32 more points than he had two seasons ago when he tallied just 42 in 2023-24. He’s been a versatile forward, consistently playing on the top line while occasionally dropping to the second line and adapting to a wide variety of linemates throughout his career so far.

Marchenko’s ability to contribute in all situations—evident in his 1.27 goals per 60 minutes and 3.02 points per 60—makes him a key piece for his team. His 15% shooting accuracy and big-time late-game performances, including game-winning and overtime goals, only further prove to increase his future value. A true future star deserving of the highest praise, Marchenko earns an A+ this season.

Kent Johnson: A-

Kent Johnson proved he’s a key piece of the team’s future with 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points in 68 games. His creativity with the puck and ability to make plays in high-pressure situations were game changers for his team. Johnson’s even-strength production of 2.42 points per 60 minutes stands out, and his shooting percentage of 19.5% shows just how efficient he was with his opportunities, firing a total of 123 shots on the season. Scoring four game-winning goals only adds to his reputation as someone who delivers when it matters most. Johnson continues to grow into his role and earns a well-deserved A in my book.

Sean Monahan: A

Sean Monahan put together an incredible season with 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points in just 54 games. He thrived as the team’s top-line center under Dean Evason and was dominant in the faceoff circle with the second-highest win rate on the team at 52.6%. Monahan was also key on the power play, leading the team with 6.06 points per 60 minutes on the man advantage.

Sean Monahan, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In early January, Monahan suffered a wrist injury that sidelined him for 11 weeks, which had a noticeable impact on the team’s chemistry and overall performance. Despite the setback, Monahan returned strong, showing incredible resilience as he finished the season on a high note.

Off the ice, Monahan has expressed how much he loves Columbus, saying, “I love it. My family loves it. It feels like home from day one and is most likely my forever home.” Considering everything he’s been through, including losing his best friend Johnny Gaudreau last August, Monahan’s connection to the city and team speaks volumes. With much more to come about him in the coming weeks, Monahan’s A grade reflects not only his performance but also his importance to the organization.

Adam Fantilli: A

Adam Fantilli had a standout second season in the NHL, scoring 31 goals and adding 23 assists for 54 points in 82 games. He played every game and showcased his ability to dominate with two hat tricks during the season, one on the road in Toronto. Fantilli’s physicality added an edge to his game this season as well, laying 113 hits and recording 56 blocked shots.

Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Beyond the stats, Fantilli’s mindset and drive to improve stood out: “I’ll never get to a point where I can say I’ve figured out the NHL and just sit back and relax. That’s never gonna happen.” His constant desire to learn and grow, paired with his high level of skill, makes Fantilli a huge piece of the team’s future. He earns an A for his achievements this season and the potential he continues to show.

Dmitri Voronkov: B+

Dmitri Voronkov had a solid season with 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points in 73 games. His physical play, highlighted by 71 hits, and reliability at even strength made him an important part of the roster. However, there’s room for growth in consistent offensive production, especially toward the end of the season. Voronkov stands out as a good two-way forward who plays strong defensively and on the back-check, earning him a B+ for his contributions and potential for next season.

James van Riemsdyk: B

35-year-old James van Riemsdyk brought veteran stability to the team with 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points in 71 games. Despite averaging just 12:24 of ice time per game, he was highly efficient with an 18.8% shooting percentage. Over the course of the season, van Riemsdyk’s ice time was the lowest of his career. Despite that, he was still able to put up the same offensive numbers as he had with the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers in the past couple of seasons.

Van Riemsdyk has expressed interest in re-signing with the Blue Jackets, stating he’d be open to staying if the opportunity presents itself. Overall, he earns a solid B for his consistent contributions and experience in the bottom six of the forward group, but he still has more room to grow.

Cole Sillinger: B

Cole Sillinger wrapped up his third full NHL season, appearing in 66 games and scoring 11 goals with 22 assists for 33 points. While his numbers improved slightly from last season, his minus-11 plus/minus rating points to some defensive struggles. After a tough second season in 2022-23, where he managed just 11 points in 64 games, Sillinger rebounded last season with 32 points in 77 games. This season continued that progress, showing his ability to work hard and contribute consistently. At just 21 years old, Sillinger earns a B, with more room to grow into a reliable two-way forward for this team.

Mathieu Olivier: A-

Mathieu Olivier was a force for the Blue Jackets throughout all 82 games, scoring 18 goals and adding 14 assists for 32 points. He led the team in hits with an impressive 306 and racked up 139 penalty minutes, always stepping up to protect his teammates and bring physicality to the ice. Many of Olivier’s goals came in gritty, hard-working fashion, as he made his presence known in front of the net.

Mathieu Olivier, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He scores most of his goals by tipping in shots and capitalizing on rebounds, showcasing his knack for creating offense in tough areas. General manager Don Waddell’s decision to extend Olivier’s contract reflects just how much the team values his impact. Olivier earns an A-, recognizing his toughness and ability to contribute offensively in a big way for this younger squad.

Justin Danforth: B

Justin Danforth had a solid season, putting up nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 61 games. He averaged 12:36 of ice time per game and brought consistent energy and effort every shift. He was a key piece on the penalty kill, adding short-handed goals and assists, which showed his ability to make the most of defensive situations.

His standout moment of the season came in the Stadium Series game against the Detroit Red Wings. With just over two minutes left, Danforth scored the game-winning goal, securing the victory in one of the team’s biggest games in front of a sold-out Ohio Stadium.

Danforth wasn’t logging as much ice time as some of the bigger names this season, but he made his minutes count with smart, hard-working play. His versatility made him a player the staff can depend on in different in-game situations. He earns a B for being a steady, dependable presence and contributing in all three zones.

Boone Jenner: A-

Boone Jenner, captain of the Blue Jackets, had a short season due to injury, playing in just 26 games. Even so, he recorded seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points, averaging 0.73 points per game—a solid pace that ranks among the best of his career. He made his presence felt in the faceoff circle, with a faceoff win rate of 51.22%, proving his reliability in big situations, taking draws late in games.

After recovering from his injury, Jenner wasted no time stepping back into his role as the team leader, both on the ice and in the locker room. He brought physicality, played key minutes, and showed his resilience during what was a tough season for him. Coach Dean Evason values Jenner’s contributions so much that their end-of-season review might even happen over lunch rather than a formal meeting, showing the bond between them. Jenner earns an A-, highlighting his leadership and ability to push through adversity while consistently delivering for his team.

Zach Aston-Reese: B-

Zach Aston-Reese played 79 games, contributing six goals and 11 assists for 17 points. He brought physicality with 179 hits and was solid on the penalty kill, but had limited offensive production. Aston-Reese earns a B-, steady but with room to grow offensively for next season, hopefully to help round out the bottom six of the forward group.

Sean Kuraly: B-

Sean Kuraly appeared in all 82 games, recording six goals and 11 assists for 17 points. His 54.3% faceoff win rate was the best on the team, but his future in Columbus remains unclear. Reflecting on what might have been his final game, Kuraly shared, “I was trying to go out there and enjoy it and soak it all in. You really never know what’s next, so how do you stay in the moment but realize that there’s some reality to these things?” Kuraly earns a B- for his contributions, though what’s next for him is uncertain.

Yegor Chinakhov: B-

Yegor Chinakhov started the season strong with seven goals and seven assists for 14 points in 21 games, but injuries derailed his year once again. A back injury suffered in late November turned what was initially described as “day-to-day” into another long, frustrating recovery process. Chinakhov hasn’t played since Nov. 27, and his inability to stay healthy has become a concerning pattern early in his career. While his talent is clear, his durability remains a major question. He earns a B-, with his promising start overshadowed by another injury-plagued season.

Kevin Labanc: C+

Kevin Labanc played 34 games, contributing two goals and 10 assists for 12 points. While his playmaking ability showed flashes, his overall impact lacked consistency. Labanc earns a C+, with more room for growth into a consistent bottom-six guy.

Mikael Pyyhtiä: B-

Mikael Pyyhtiä had a challenging season in Columbus, scoring four goals and adding three assists for seven points in 47 games. He averaged 11:15 of ice time per game, where he worked hard but struggled to find consistent production in the bottom six. Pyyhtiä has found more success in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Cleveland Monsters, recording three goals and 13 assists for 16 points in 28 regular-season games. He’s also contributing to Cleveland’s playoff run with an assist through two games played. Overall, Pyyhtiä earns a B-, showing potential as he develops further in the AHL, maybe seeing more ice-time in the NHL next season.

In my book, the Blue Jackets’ forward group was a major bright spot this season, earning an overall A- for their efforts. They showed depth and scoring ability, with key players stepping up and contributing across the lineup. Unfortunately, they lacked the offensive punch in March during the most critical stretch of the playoff race, and it ended up costing them. If this group can find a way to score consistently in those high-pressure moments next season, making the playoffs could very well be within reach.