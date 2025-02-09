4 Takeaways From Rangers’ 4-3 Win Over Blue Jackets

In a game with massive playoff implications, the New York Rangers took on the Columbus Blue Jackets in both teams’ last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Rangers were coming off a devastating 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins the night before. The Rangers earned a massive two points against Columbus, putting them just three points back of the second wild-card spot heading into the break.

Game Recap

The Rangers began the game with the urgency of a team that recognized its back was against the wall. They struck first when Arthur Kaliyev, back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch, scored on a wraparound to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. For the first half of the opening period, it was all Rangers—they were skating hard, backchecking, and generating shots. However, as has often been the case this season, the momentum began to shift.

Following a failed zone exit, the Blue Jackets capitalized when the Rangers lost track of Kent Johnson to Jonathan Quick‘s right side. Johnson received a pass and buried it to tie the game. Less than a minute later, Braden Schneider slowed Mathieu Olivier as he entered the zone, but Alexis Lafrenière, Vincent Trocheck, and Urho Vaakanainen inexplicably failed to backcheck, allowing Columbus an easy 4-on-2 opportunity. Justin Danforth finished off the play with a tip-in goal, putting the Blue Jackets ahead. Quick made several key saves to keep the Rangers in the game, but the latter half of the period was a disaster for New York.

The Rangers opened the second period with strong play but struggled to break through offensively. Six minutes in, Trocheck and Damon Severson were assessed matching roughing minors. The Rangers took advantage of the open ice, tying the game 30 seconds later when Mika Zibanejad fired a one-timer past the Blue Jackets’ netminder. However, with under three minutes remaining in the period, another lackluster backcheck from the Rangers led to Columbus reclaiming the lead.

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the most crucial period of their season so far, the Rangers responded. Will Cuylle drew a penalty and, during the delayed penalty, took a shot that was tipped in by Vaakaneinen. The Rangers continued to control play, but with three minutes left, Columbus had a threatening shift, generating multiple scoring chances. Then, with just under two minutes remaining, Cuylle netted his second point of the period, putting the Rangers ahead 4-3. New York held firm in the final moments, securing a critical two points in the standings while preventing Columbus from earning a point in overtime.

Rangers Takeaways