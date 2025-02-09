4 Takeaways From Rangers’ 4-3 Win Over Blue Jackets

In a game with massive playoff implications, the New York Rangers took on the Columbus Blue Jackets in both teams’ last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Rangers were coming off a devastating 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins the night before. The Rangers earned a massive two points against Columbus, putting them just three points back of the second wild-card spot heading into the break.
Game Recap
The Rangers began the game with the urgency of a team that recognized its back was against the wall. They struck first when Arthur Kaliyev, back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch, scored on a wraparound to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. For the first half of the opening period, it was all Rangers—they were skating hard, backchecking, and generating shots. However, as has often been the case this season, the momentum began to shift.
Following a failed zone exit, the Blue Jackets capitalized when the Rangers lost track of Kent Johnson to Jonathan Quick‘s right side. Johnson received a pass and buried it to tie the game. Less than a minute later, Braden Schneider slowed Mathieu Olivier as he entered the zone, but Alexis Lafrenière, Vincent Trocheck, and Urho Vaakanainen inexplicably failed to backcheck, allowing Columbus an easy 4-on-2 opportunity. Justin Danforth finished off the play with a tip-in goal, putting the Blue Jackets ahead. Quick made several key saves to keep the Rangers in the game, but the latter half of the period was a disaster for New York.
The Rangers opened the second period with strong play but struggled to break through offensively. Six minutes in, Trocheck and Damon Severson were assessed matching roughing minors. The Rangers took advantage of the open ice, tying the game 30 seconds later when Mika Zibanejad fired a one-timer past the Blue Jackets’ netminder. However, with under three minutes remaining in the period, another lackluster backcheck from the Rangers led to Columbus reclaiming the lead.
In the most crucial period of their season so far, the Rangers responded. Will Cuylle drew a penalty and, during the delayed penalty, took a shot that was tipped in by Vaakaneinen. The Rangers continued to control play, but with three minutes left, Columbus had a threatening shift, generating multiple scoring chances. Then, with just under two minutes remaining, Cuylle netted his second point of the period, putting the Rangers ahead 4-3. New York held firm in the final moments, securing a critical two points in the standings while preventing Columbus from earning a point in overtime.
Rangers Takeaways
- Since the J.T. Miller trade, Zibanejad has recorded eight points in five games. But it’s not just about the numbers—every aspect of his game has improved. Quite frankly, he looks like a different player. If Zibanejad can maintain this new level of play, it will bode very well for the Rangers down the stretch. His struggles earlier in the season were far from pretty, but his recent performances have resembled that of a true number-one center. He’s scoring, creating chances, backchecking, and doing all the little things right—efforts that deserve recognition. Now, he just needs to keep it going.
- After a crushing loss to the Penguins, this win keeps the Rangers in the playoff race and gives them something to feel good about heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break. They now sit at 27-24-4, just three points out of a wild-card spot. This was a massive win for the team, their playoff hopes, and their confidence.
- Cuylle was the hero, scoring the game-winning goal and assisting on the tying goal in the third period. After a hot start to the season—22 points in his first 27 games—he cooled off with just five points in his next 27. His two-point performance last night was huge and could be the spark he needs to get back on track.
- The bottom line is simple: keep winning. The Rangers can’t afford to take their foot off the gas, but this victory makes the postseason feel much more within reach.