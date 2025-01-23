4 Trade Destinations for Canucks’ Miller

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly planning to trade J.T. Miller following the team’s slow start to the 2024-25 season. The club has dealt with multiple injuries and rumored locker-room issues between the American forward and Elias Pettersson. As a result, the organization reportedly decided six weeks ago to trade one of the two forwards.

Miller is the older of the two players, turning 32 in March, and carries six years remaining on his contract with an $8 million cap hit. In contrast, Pettersson is 26 and still has significant room to grow as a player. Given this, it makes sense for the organization to prioritize keeping Pettersson and move on from the 13-year veteran.

However, trading Miller presents challenges. His age, long-term contract, and no-movement clause make it unlikely the Canucks will receive an ideal return. Despite these obstacles, there are still teams interested in acquiring him, providing the Canucks with potential trade partners to explore.

New York Rangers

The Rangers have been interested in bringing Miller back for a few years now. The organization drafted him with the 15th overall pick in 2011 before trading him to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018. The Rangers are seeking a boost, sitting two points out of a wild card spot, and hope Miller can deliver.

The two teams have held talks for some time and were close to pulling off a deal, but it fell apart. According to The Athletic, the Rangers offered centre Filip Chytil, defenceman Ryan Lindgren, a prospect, and a potential first-round pick (from ‘What we’re hearing about the nixed J.T. Miller trade and a new Canucks direction,’ The Athletic, January 20, 2025). The disagreement reportedly stemmed from the protection of the first-round pick, which could become a top-10 selection if the Rangers fail to turn their season around. Both sides have resumed talks, but there is no guarantee that a deal will be reached.

The Rangers’ offer for Miller is underwhelming, but interest from other teams could pressure them to increase their offer.

New Jersey Devils

The Rangers’ division rivals, the New Jersey Devils, have also expressed interest in trading for Miller. Miller would join a team aiming to compete for a Stanley Cup this offseason and need another top-six forward. With Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier at centre, adding the forward provides them with versatility as he can play on the wing or at centre.

J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his game winning goal during the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

The biggest piece coming out of New Jersey would be defensive prospect Simon Nemec, who has expressed disappointment in spending time in the American Hockey League (AHL) over the NHL. The Devils have a deep blue line and the 20-year-old is left on the outside looking in. The 2022 second-overall pick has stated that if the situation doesn’t change, it will need to be addressed. The Canucks would likely take a player like Nemec, as they need help on the blue line.

Along with Nemec, the Canucks would likely have to take on Ondrej Palat and his contract, which has two additional seasons remaining and an average annual value of $6 million. The Devils would likely include a second-round draft pick or a younger centre in Dawson Mercer.

Carolina Hurricanes

Last season, the Canucks reportedly came close to trading Pettersson to the Carolina Hurricanes for Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis. This season, the two sides could resume trade talks, but for Miller this time. The Hurricanes have tried to overcome playoff hurdles in recent seasons, falling short of a Stanley Cup Final appearance multiple times.

Related: Canucks Should Be Sellers at the Trade Deadline



The organization traded for Jake Guentzel before the deadline in 2024, acquiring him as a rental. However, the organization likely would rather add a player with a term to their group. Miller has six years left after this season on his deal and is a good fit for a team that is in win-now mode.

The return from the Hurricanes likely won’t be as impressive as the potential deal for Pettersson last season. The Canucks will likely target a centre in Jesperi Kotkaniemi as one of the main pieces in a trade for Miller, as they’ve held interest in him in the past. They also have been interested in winger Jack Roslovic for some time, as well. With the Hurricanes unwilling to trade any of their top forwards, the organization will likely have the weakest offer for the Canucks.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars still have the opportunity to place Tyler Seguin’s $9.85 million cap hit on LTIR, freeing up space to make a splash in the trade market. They are an ideal fit for a player with Miller’s skill set. The Stars have contended for a few years now, but lack an offensive punch in their lineup, which the former 103-point scorer can provide.

Mavrik Bourque, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The issues come on the return for Miller, as the Stars are likely unwilling to part with top young players in Logan Stankoven and Wyatt Johnston. However, the Canucks have decided to target assets that’ll help them in the future. Mavrik Bourque is the main piece likely to return, along with the Stars first-round pick. Bourque is a 23 years old right-shot centre, who is in the first year of his NHL career. He has five goals and 12 points in 42 games. The 2020 first-round pick has played well in the AHL, scoring 26 goals and posting 77 points in 71 games.

Canucks Won’t Get Expected Value in Return

The Canucks face a challenging situation in trading Miller. While he still holds significant value, his no-movement clause gives him control over his destination. Additionally, teams aren’t willing to pay a premium for an aging forward. However, the Canucks could secure a top-end prospect from a team like the Devils. In contrast, the potential packages from the Rangers, Hurricanes, and Stars leave much to be desired.