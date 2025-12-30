5 Canadiens Forcing Their Way Into Olympic Consideration

With the Olympic hockey tournament slowly coming back into focus, discussions around national team rosters are gaining heat. While several Montreal Canadiens players may ultimately fall short of making their respective squads, a strong start to the season has at least pushed a number of them into legitimate conversations. From established leaders to emerging young talents, Montreal is far from absent from early Olympic debates.

Nick Suzuki

Nick Suzuki may be the Canadiens player closest to actually making an Olympic roster who was not confirmed this summer. Recently, Fanatics leaked Team Canada merchandise featuring Suzuki’s name, a detail that quickly caught the attention of fans and media alike. While leaks do not guarantee selection, they often reflect preliminary internal discussions, and Suzuki’s on-ice performance certainly supports the idea.

Montreal Canadiens Juraj Slafkovsky celebrates with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

The Canadiens captain has been outstanding this season, posting 11 goals and 31 assists for 42 points in 38 games. Beyond raw production, Suzuki continues to excel in areas that matter deeply in short international tournaments: two-way reliability, faceoffs, leadership, and versatility. Team Canada traditionally values centres who can be trusted in all situations, and Suzuki’s complete game gives him a real chance to crack the roster, even if he slots into a middle-six role. He may not be a lock, but at this point, it would be surprising if he wasn’t seriously considered.

Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson

Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson present an intriguing case for Team USA. Both players are elite offensively, but their size continues to be a talking point. The United States has reportedly leaned toward building a bigger, heavier roster, particularly on defence, and with Quinn Hughes already penciled in, there appears to be hesitation about adding a second undersized defenceman.

Hutson, however, is making that argument increasingly difficult to ignore. The young defenceman sits top-five among NHL defencemen in scoring, with 36 points in 38 games, a remarkable achievement given his age and experience. His puck movement, vision, and power-play impact are undeniable. While concerns about defensive matchups remain, Hutson’s offensive ceiling could force USA Hockey to reconsider its stance.

Caufield’s case is more straightforward. With 18 goals and 37 points in 38 games, he continues to prove he is one of the league’s most dangerous finishers. While he may not fit the prototypical “big” Olympic winger, goal scorers have a way of finding space regardless of size. The question isn’t talent, it’s philosophy. Will the U.S. prioritize size over elite scoring? If not, both Caufield and Hutson deserve a long look.

Young Guns Entering the Discussion

Several younger Canadiens are also beginning to appear on Olympic radars. Jakub Dobes, despite having less NHL experience, could find himself in the mix for Czechia. His 2.90 goals-against average and .894 save percentage won’t jump off the page, but international tournaments often value familiarity and depth at the position. If Czechia opts for a younger third goalie with upside, Dobes could be a realistic option.

Oliver Kapanen is another interesting name. The Finnish forward’s responsible two-way game and adaptability make him the type of player Finland often trusts in international play. While not guaranteed a spot, his profile fits what Finland looks for in bottom-six forwards who can play a structured, disciplined game.

On the Outside Looking In

Not everyone has strengthened their Olympic case. Mike Matheson has had a solid season, but the depth on Canada’s blue line makes his path extremely narrow. Meanwhile, Samuel Montembeault played himself out of contention. Noah Dobson will probably also be watching the games from home.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Alexandre Texier

If there is one certainty among Canadiens players, it is Juraj Slafkovsky representing Slovakia. Already a proven international performer, Slafkovsky’s size, skill, and experience on big stages make him an automatic selection. He remains a cornerstone of Slovakia’s national program and will once again be asked to play a major role.

We will also be seeing Alexandre Texier playing for the France team. His presence is not a surprise. There are not a lot of French forwards in the NHL.

While not all of these Canadiens will make their Olympic teams, one thing is clear: strong starts matter. Suzuki, Caufield, Hutson, and several others have at least forced their names into the conversation. As the season progresses, consistency will be key, but for now, Montreal’s presence in early Olympic discussions is very real.