5 Early Predictions for the Devils’ 2025-26 Season

With the offseason winding down, there’s plenty of room for speculation about what the New Jersey Devils will accomplish during the upcoming season. In a little over a month, rookies will report to training camp, followed by veterans joining them on Sept. 17. After their playoff dreams were cut short last season, the team will undoubtedly seek to come back with a vengeance. With some new faces on the roster, along with the re-signing of a few fan favorites, it will be exciting to see what the team has to offer. But in the meantime, here are five early predictions that could become reality for the Devils in 2025-26.

Nico Hischier Wins the Selke Trophy

It’s not a matter of it, but when. At some point in his career, Nico Hischier will win the Selke Trophy. He received his first nomination for the award in 2023 and came in second place to Patrice Bergeron. This year, he finished fourth in total votes, but did receive 11 first-place ballots. Hischier’s two-way play has received endless praise over the last few seasons, and his ability to contribute at both ends of the ice has been a huge difference-maker for the Devils. He set a new career-high in both regular-season and playoff goals, and his leadership remains invaluable.

Offensively, he dominated the regular season, ranking in the 91st percentile in shooting percentage and the 96th in goals. But he is also an incredibly responsible player, winning crucial faceoffs and tough puck battles, while also excelling in 5-on-5 scenarios. During the playoffs, he recorded four goals in five games, along with a 54.27 faceoff win percentage (FOW%). He was a driving force behind the Devils’ first power-play unit, with a rate of 70.3 shot attempts and 17.58 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes. Essentially, Hischier has exhibited continued improvement, and his 200-foot game should be worthy of a Selke win this season.

Jesper Bratt Ranks Within NHL’s Top 10 Scorers

With so many things being debated throughout the offseason, one fact remains true: Jesper Bratt is one of the most underrated players in the league. For the past three seasons, his offensive production has been on an upward trend, breaking career-highs and franchise records alike. While the Devils dealt with injuries to key players, he remained a constant in the lineup, finishing the 2024-25 season with 21 goals and 67 assists. In fact, he ranked 16th overall in the league for total points and finished fifth in assists. Between his consistency, elite playmaking, and point-per-game pace, Bratt remains their best offensive winger.

Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On a line with a healthy Jack Hughes, there’s no doubt that Bratt could help take the Devils to the next level. Together, the two were on the ice for 86 goals, and Bratt recorded the highest amounts of shots, scoring chances, and high-danger goals with Hughes. However, on the power play, he recorded the highest ice time with Hischier, and the captain’s on-ice stats skyrocketed as a result. For example, Hischier’s Fenwick For (FF%) increased by 41.85%, paired with a 40.17% rise in his shots for (SF%) and a 46.63% increase in his expected goals percentage (xGF%). If the Devils manage to redeem themselves after a disappointing end to last season, Bratt will most likely be a large reason as to why.

Luke Hughes Emerges as a Top-Tier Defenseman

Luke Hughes has the potential to become the Devils’ top defenseman, especially now that trade rumors are swirling about Dougie Hamilton. There are valid concerns about his upcoming contract, given that the organization has just $6.13 million left in cap space. It has been over a month since general manager Tom Fitzgerald called the extension his “top priority,” which makes fans wonder if there will be additional roster changes before a new deal is finalized. It’s undeniable that Hughes deserves a massive pay upgrade. After injuries to Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler, he shouldered additional responsibilities, recording up to 29 minutes of ice time per game.

Entering his third full NHL season, Hughes has become a well-rounded defenseman with an offensive flair. For example, he averaged 1.7 shots on goal per game while also recording 60 blocked shots, both of which were career highs. Last season also marked his second consecutive 30-assist campaign, the first Devils defenseman to do so since Brian Rafalski. There are high expectations for Hughes in 2025-26, and for good reason. He is expected to enter training camp fully healthy, following shoulder surgery for an injury sustained during the playoffs. As his game continues to mature, preferably in tandem with veteran partner Brett Pesce, there’s no telling what Hughes can achieve this season.

Jacob Markstrom Re-Signs, Will Retire as a Devil

A large part of the Devils’ redemption last season came from goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who was acquired in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2025 Draft and defenseman Kevin Bahl. However, Markstrom is entering the final year of his contract, which carries a current cap hit of $4.125 million. Last season, he served as a catalyst for the Devils, with a .900 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA). He also finished the 2024-25 season with four shutouts, his highest amount since the 2021-22 season.

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If he has another strong season, the Devils should consider an extension that would span the rest of his NHL career, similar to the deal they just negotiated with Jake Allen. With Markstrom locked down long-term, they would have all the components of a contending team, most importantly, a solidified goalie tandem. All things considered, there is no reason that the Devils wouldn’t want him around as they set their sights on the Stanley Cup. However, much like the rest of the roster, he must remain healthy. Last season, he struggled to come back from an MCL sprain, and his age can certainly be a cause for concern. Markstrom had an impressive first season with the Devils, and if he can have a similar performance in 2025-26, there is a strong possibility that he will retire wearing black and red.

Ondrej Palat Will Be Traded Before the Deadline

With so many players from the Devils’ historic 2022-23 playoff run gone, it’s hard to believe that Ondrej Palat remains on the roster. After he was acquired by the Tampa Bay Lightning, his point production rapidly declined. His numbers have been trending downward for the last three seasons, including his unblocked shot attempts, goals for, and high-danger scoring chances (HDCF%). And despite nine previous playoff appearances, he managed just two lone assists in Round 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He has two seasons remaining on his contract, but there are plenty of other teams that would be better suited to have a veteran winger.

Palat has been a hot topic throughout the offseason, with the crux being his $6 million cap hit. The most obvious solution would be to trade him away, which could, in turn, free up enough funds to re-sign Hughes. At 34 years old, it’s hard to say how much of a positive impact Palat could have on the team this season. Since his no-trade clause has evolved into a ten-team no-trade list, a move should be made sooner rather than later. If his poor performance continues, there’s a high likelihood that the Devils will part ways with him prior to the 2026 Trade Deadline.

Looking Ahead to 2025-26

All eyes are on the Devils, who have had an interesting last few seasons. They went from finishing second to last in the Metropolitan Division to clinching a postseason slot, and will attempt a deeper playoff run in 2025-26. If their roster can remain healthy, the Devils have the opportunity to take the Eastern Conference by storm. With a combination of scoring depth, a strong goaltending tandem, and a surplus of offensive talent, will this be the season that they come back better than ever?