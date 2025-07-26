5 Games to Circle on the Florida Panthers 2025-26 Schedule

On July 16, the NHL announced the 2025-26 schedule. It features two games in Stockholm, two outdoor games, and several exciting matchups in between. For the Florida Panthers, a few games stand out as ones to watch.

Oct. 7 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

This game is the Panthers’ home opener and also marks their first official game of the regular season. As a result, prior to puck drop, the fans at Amerant Bank Arena will be treated to the Panthers’ second consecutive Stanley Cup banner ceremony. It was a hard-fought and well-deserved Stanley Cup for the Panthers, and this night will be a special commemoration of their achievement. As an added bonus, Panthers fans will get the pleasure of watching young phenom Connor Bedard.

Oct. 21 @ Boston Bruins

This game should be the first time Brad Marchand plays against his former team, a team for which he played 16 seasons and won a Stanley Cup. The Panthers actually did play the Bruins in Boston just four days after Marchand was traded to the Panthers, although Marchand missed the game with an injury.

This game will likely be an emotional and bittersweet contest for both Marchand and Bruins fans. On the one hand, Marchand was a high-level player during his time in Boston and will go down as one of the best Bruins of all time. On the other hand, he had a resurgent postseason with 10 goals and 20 points to lead one of Boston’s biggest rivals to their second consecutive Stanley Cup. It all makes for a highly anticipated matchup.

Nov. 15 vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Panthers will play the Oilers twice this season, with the second game coming in March. Both games will be must-watch contests for several reasons. These two teams have developed a legitimate, though one-sided, rivalry in the last two seasons. The Oilers took exception to the physicality and general antics that the Panthers employed during the Stanley Cup Final, and many of the games were filled with penalties and altercations.

Beyond the history, this is a must-watch game for any hockey fans that appreciate high-level hockey. Each team is so dangerous in different ways, and the clash of playing styles makes for an exciting brand of hockey. And, of course, it is always a treat to watch Connor McDavid play.

Jan. 2 vs. New York Rangers

This game will be played at LoneDepot Park in Miami, Florida, which will mark the first outdoor game in Panthers history. The spectacle of Winter Classic games, as well as the exciting matchup against a New York Rangers team looking to have a turnaround season under new coach Mike Sullivan, makes this an obvious must-watch game.

March 19 @ Edmonton Oilers

This matchup marks the only time the Panthers will play at Rogers Place this regular season. The Panthers have eviscerated the hopes of Oilers fans in each of the last two years, getting under their skin in the process. This is certainly a game they will have circled on their calendar, and one that Panthers fans should as well.

Honorable Mentions

The Panthers return to Toronto for the first time on Jan. 6 to face the new-look Maple Leafs after dispatching them in Game 7 of the second round in Toronto. The Panthers have knocked Toronto out of the playoffs in two of the last three years.

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) and Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) shake hands after game seven of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

All games against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Battle of Florida are exciting, especially considering that the Panthers have beaten the Lightning handily in the first round of each of the last two seasons. The first game of four that the two teams play against one another will take place on Nov. 15 in Florida.

The Panthers play in Winnipeg on Jan. 22, a game that will see head coach Paul Maurice return to the place where he used to coach.

Exciting Games Are Especially Important This Year

The Panthers may need some extra motivation to get through the regular season. They have their sights set on a third consecutive Stanley Cup, and the slog of a long regular season and the injuries that arise can sometimes seem like more of an impediment than an opportunity for the truly elite teams of any sport. Games like the ones above should add some excitement to their regular season.