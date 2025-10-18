5 Takeaways From Ottawa Senators’ First 5 Games

The Ottawa Senators are off to another one of their shaky starts, notching just two victories – one an overtime win – in their first five games. Before the shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 16, many of the Senators’ faithful were threatening to light trash can fires across Bytown if the club didn’t take quick action to right the ship. Among their many helpful suggestions on social media were firing head coach Travis Green, making immediate blockbuster trades and blowing up the goaltending duo of Linus Ullmark and Leevi Merilainen.

Yes – there’s no question that the Senators have struggled so far in the 2025-26 season. But we’re only five games into the season. All is yet to be lost!

So, here are five thoughts after five games on what’s gone wrong for the Ottawa Senators.

Senators’ Goaltending Needs to Improve – Fast

Many say Ottawa is where good goaltending goes to die. And let’s face it, with the exception of the Kraken game, the Senators’ goaltending has been a blazing dumpster fire. In all, the Senators have allowed 25 goals in these matchups. No other team in the NHL has come even close to allowing that many goals to this point in the season.

What’s worrying is the games where the Senators allowed four or more goals. On Oct. 9, the Tampa Bay Lightning lit up the Senators’ goal lamp four times. Against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 11, they allowed six markers. In their humiliating loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 15, the puck crossed their goal line eight times.

You don’t win in the NHL if you allow opponents to score four goals or more. This is in part why the Senators’ starting goaltender Linus Ullmark has a save percentage (SV%) so far this season of .862 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.72. It isn’t any better with his sidekick Leevi Merilainen, who notched a SV% of .731 in the 8-4 blowout against the Sabres.

All of this is the stuff of minor leaguers. If this goalie tandem can’t turn things around – and fast – president of hockey operations and general manager (GM) Steve Staios will be looking at making some changes to his goal crease. In the short term, that could mean calling up Belleville Senators puck stoppers Mads Sogaard or Hunter Shepard. In the longer term, it could mean acquiring proven NHL goalie talent in a trade.

Senators’ Top Six Can’t Score

In their first five tilts, the Senators have managed to notch 15 goals – just above the league average of 14 at this early point in the season. What’s noteworthy is that what had started out as the Senators’ bottom six (Shane Pinto, Ridly Greig, Claude Giroux, Nick Cousins, Lars Eller and Olle Lycksell) scored nine of them. Of those, Pinto has scored six, making him, for now, the NHL’s top goal scorer.

Before he was injured in the game against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 13, captain Brady Tkachuk earned credit for just three assists. Tim Stutzle has underwhelmed with just one goal in the team’s first five matchups, while Fabian Zetterlund has precisely none to his credit. The second line of Dylan Cozens, David Perron and Michael Amadio has combined for just three goals. Cozens notched two of them. Drake Batherson missed the first three games due to injury but has marked up the scoresheet for just a single point since his return to play against the Sabres.

Tim Stützle, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If this doesn’t turn around soon, and with an injured Tkachuk out of action for six to eight weeks, Staios will no doubt be forced to go into the market looking for some offensive firepower. That will be tough to do since the trade market isn’t really active this early in the season. Not only that, but with only $2.5 million in cap space, a trade for a top-six forward would mean parting with a roster player or two. That’s because the Senators’ pool of prospects and picks is depleted, and they do not have a first-round pick in the 2026 Entry Draft.

Senators’ Penalty Kill Is Terrible

The Senators’ penalty kill (PK) is a dismal 55% compared to the league average of 79.55%. It is now ranked 31st in the league. Only the Columbus Blue Jackets are worse.

Of the 25 goals the Senators have allowed in their first five games, opponents scored nine of them on the power play. One of the most effective ways of reducing that number is for the Senators to stay out of the penalty box. The team ranks fifth in the league in penalty minutes, and many of their trips to the sin bin have been for penalties they didn’t need to take.

The Senators are using the “diamond” setup or the “1-2-1” formation on the PK in their own end. The formation has its drawbacks, including making the weak side vulnerable and allowing dangerous cross-slot passes. Opponents down low near the flanks are tough to cover.

Senators Need Better Starts

As in seasons past, the Senators too often fall behind early in games and play catch-up. In all five games so far this season, they’ve given up the first goal and have ended up chasing the game.

This was on full display against the Lightning, when they found themselves down by two goals after the first seven minutes. It was rinse and repeat in the following game against the Panthers when they went down by two after 10 minutes. Their game against the Kraken was the only one in which they had the lead after the first period.

Senators’ Defensive Play Is Sloppy

Over their first five games, the Senators have often been guilty of sloppy play in their own end. Too often, they have trouble clearing the zone.

The Senators’ top defence pairing of Thomas Chabot and Nick Jensen has struggled. Chabot has a plus/minus of minus-5, and Jensen isn’t much better at minus-4. Between them, they have recorded just one point in their first five games.

Senators Still Have Time to Right the Ship

Five games do not a season make, and there’s still plenty of time for the Senators to right their ship. Even so, many of the problems that fans have seen over the team’s first five games are concerning. We’ve seen them all on display at the start of previous seasons.

With a four-game homestand ahead, the Senators have the perfect chance to stabilize before the panic really sets in.