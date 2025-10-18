Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Oilers for a Weekend Matinee Matchup

On Saturday, Oct. 18, the New Jersey Devils will host the Edmonton Oilers for a matinee matchup. The Devils are currently looking to extend their win streak to four games. Their current record sits at 3-1-0 after dropping the first game against the Carolina Hurricanes but defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning, Columbus Blue Jackets, and finally, the Florida Panthers in their home opener on Oct. 16.

After four games this season, Edmonton has two wins and two losses. They began their road trip on Oct. 14, where they shut out the New York Rangers. In their last game on Oct. 16 against the New York Islanders, they lost 4-2, and the Islanders picked up their first win of the season.

Devils Storylines

The Devils played their fourth game of the 2025-26 season on Oct. 16, but it was the first game in which a player was not injured. With injuries running rampant through the team, many fans are searching for updates on when these players will return. While there is no set date yet, there is confirmation that Stefan Noesen is in better shape. Per Amanda Stein on Twitter/X, he will remain out for this game against Edmonton but is setting his sights on a return. Noesen re-aggravated a groin injury from the 2024-25 season during the offseason training for this upcoming season.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Jack Hughes has had a slow start to his season, scoring his first goal in their home opener, Timo Meier has been on a hot streak. He didn’t record any points in their first game on Oct. 9, but since then, he has recorded at least one point in each game. He scored a goal and recorded an assist against Tampa Bay. Meier scored a goal against the Blue Jackets and then repeated his performance against Tampa Bay on Oct. 16 when the Devils hosted the Panthers. All eyes are on Meier to see if he can extend his three-goal hot streak to four goals in four games.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 3-1-0

Top Scorers:

Timo Meier – 3 goals (G), 2 assists (A), 5 points (P) Jesper Bratt – 2 G, 3 A, 5 P Nico Hischer – 2 G, 2 A, 4 P Dawson Mercer – 2 G, 2 A, 4 P Luke Hughes – 0 G, 4 A, 4 P

Goalie Stats:

Jacob Markstrom – 2-1-0, 3.89 goals-against average (GAA), .845 save percentage (SV%) Jake Allen – 1-0-0, 1.20 GAA, .957 SV%

Edmonton Oilers

Season Record: 2-1-1

Top Scorers:

Connor McDavid – 0 G, 5 A, 5 P Leon Draisaitl – 3 G, 1 A, 4 P Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – 2 G, 2 A, 4 P Andrew Mangiapane – 2 G, 1 A, 3 P Kasperi Kapanen – 0 G, 2 A, 2 P

Goalie Stats:

Stuart Skinner – 1-1-1, 1.97 GAA, .921 SV% Calvin Pickard – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .933 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseni Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Juho Lammikko, Jacob Markstrom, Stefan Noesen, Marc McLaughlin, Seamus Casey, Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Johnathan Kovacevic

Edmonton Oilers

Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — David Tomasek

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin — Trent Frederic — Kasperi Kapanen

Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — Matthew Savoie

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Noah Philp, Curtis Lazar

Injured: Alec Regula, Mattias Janmark, Jake Walman, Zach Hyman

Next Up for the Devils

After their two-game home stand, the Devils will travel up north to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Heading on the road with another win would be a great confidence booster for the Devils. Regardless, the team will have a travel day and a rest day heading into this game.