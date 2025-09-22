A History of the Washington Capitals Screaming Eagle Jerseys

Earlier this week, the Washington Capitals debuted their new alternate jersey design – a red, white, and blue sweater featuring a fan-favorite emblem: the Screaming Eagle, or “screagle” as it has been dubbed by fans. While this particular iteration of the Screaming Eagle is brand-new for the 2025-26 season, the symbol itself has been around for decades, dating back to the 1995-96 season.

The Original Screaming Eagle (1995-2007)

The Capitals debuted the Screaming Eagle logo in 1995, making it the primary logo of the team. It was a refresh from the red and blue wordmark and star logo that had been around for all of the team’s history. They also premiered a new color scheme that season: blue, black, and bronze, which was a breakaway from their standard red, white, and blue. The jersey was first donned by well-known players like Craig Berube, Andrew Brunette, and Olaf Kolzig.

Olaf Kolzig, Washington Capitals, 2007 (Keith Allison)

The logo depicts an eagle – the national bird of the United States – in a downward, striking position, looking ready to attack. It pays tribute to both the location of the team (the nation’s capital), as well as the intimidating, powerful nature that the Capitals hope to bring on the ice. The original iteration of the Screaming Eagle was retired in 2007, when the NHL partnered with Reebok for their jerseys.

Adidas Reverse Retro (2020-2025)

With Reebok in charge, the Capitals took on their current wordmark logo, which has been a staple of the team for many years now. Capitals fans did not see the long-time logo for many years after it was retired. They certainly made noise about it, though, and Washington’s jersey design team listened. When the NHL partnered with Adidas for their jerseys, they began the “Reverse Retro” program, in which each team would premiere a special jersey paying homage to their history. There was no design more fitting for the Capitals than the Screaming Eagle.

“Our goal was to pay tribute to our 97-98 team, refreshing the jersey design and, most importantly, following through on the feedback from our fanbase by reinstating the iconic Screaming Eagle,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann. This retro design brought back the red, white, and blue color scheme that had become a signature for the Capitals. Fans got to see current greats, such as Alexander Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and Tom Wilson finally don the historic logo.

The following year, 2022, saw a return of the Reverse Retro program, and the Capitals debuted yet another version of the Screaming Eagle jersey. This time, they drew from the bronze, black, and blue color scheme of the 90s. The base jersey was black, with navy blue and bronze design elements. The full jersey kit was an all-black look, too, making it striking on the ice. The jersey was so popular and loved that it became the team’s alternate jersey from 2022 to 2025.

The Current Screaming Eagle (2025 – Present)

The Screaming Eagle made a triumphant return with a brand-new design heading into this season. While the logo has largely remained unchanged over the years, each rebrand refreshes the overall jersey design. The current jersey is predominantly red, with navy blue and white elements. The jersey “honors multiple eras of Capitals history,” says the team.

The lace-up neckline and shoulder patch of the 1990s Capitol Dome logo add a retro touch. Three stars on the pants and three stripes on the sleeves are a tribute to loyal fans in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. A D.C. flag is also present, as well as a white rounded shoulder yoke and classic hem striping to draw on looks of the past. The jersey will be worn 15 times this season, and there is a collective excitement about the iconic logo.

The Screaming Eagle is loved by the Capitals organization, players, fans, and non-fans of the team. And, in my humble opinion, a logo really can’t get much better. Will the Capitals adopt it full-time again someday? If fans make enough noise, they just might listen once again.