A New Approach Under D.J. Smith Has the Kings Looking Like a Different Team

The Los Angeles Kings kick-started the month of March, hoping to find a spark. Hoping to make the most of the last quarter of the season and make a run toward a playoff spot, despite not being in the greatest position to do so.

Having lost their second-highest point producer in Kevin Fiala to injury for the rest of the season, followed by injuries that are keeping Andrei Kuzmenko and Joel Armia out for an extended period of time, the Kings haven’t had the chance and won’t get the chance to push toward the playoffs with a healthy roster.

The departures of Corey Perry and Warren Foegele before the trade deadline made it seem as if the Kings had almost accepted their fate this season. That was before Kings’ general manager Ken Holland made a last-minute deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Scott Laughton, which would provide some much-needed stability down the middle.

Why add a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) if there wasn’t any hope or faith that the Kings could somehow get their train back on the tracks and continue to push forward? After all, they were only three points out when the clock struck 1 pm PST on March 6.

Laughton was an addition that has helped this group undoubtedly, and he has already made a positive impact in multiple situations, but that wasn’t the biggest change the Kings made in March.

Change Has Sparked a New Identity

D.J. Smith took over as head coach on March 1, and throughout the first six games as this team’s bench boss, one thing has been clear. The Kings are a completely different team under Smith, and every game since the firing of Jim Hiller has continued to prove that.

Under Smith, there’s been a different approach in the way this team plays. There’s none of that sitting back and defending till you’re blue in the face and hoping you can capitalize on your opponents’ mistakes. This new version of the Kings is quite literally the definition of aggression and tenacity. A team that will now make its presence known and finish every check. A team that’s going to limit time and space in all three zones of the ice.

“Basically, almost everyone is playing physical, doing the right things, not cheating, blocking shots, and doing whatever it takes for us to get into the playoffs,” Drew Doughty said.

It wasn’t long ago that we questioned the Kings’ effort levels, and now we’re seeing a team that clearly wants it. Clearly wants to do whatever it takes to make the playoffs, and it’s outright visible in the way they are playing and the effort all four lines consistently make on the forecheck and backcheck.

This new approach under Smith has featured elements that were not only nonexistent under Hiller but also elements that have aided in the Kings’ ability to progress. Two forwards in deep on the forecheck and a constant hound for puck retrievals, not allowing a clean breakout, are already three things that have made the Kings more of a threat. Defensemen have been activating more as well and are joining the rush to add that extra layer of attack, which has propelled more offense, especially through Brian Dumoulin.

“I think we’re starting to believe that we’re a team that can make some plays. We can hold onto pucks. Some guys are scoring that maybe haven’t scored. We’re blocking shots. There’s a lot of desperation in our game,” Smith said following the Kings’ gutsy 3-2 win over the New York Islanders last night.

LA Kings center Anze Kopitar and left wing Artemi Panarin celebrate after a goal against the New York Islanders (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Perhaps the most noticeable change has been the offensive uptick and the fact that this team can actually score goals and create quality looks in the offensive zone. This was a Kings team that, through 60-plus games, couldn’t find a way to score enough goals to win games, and now their ability to create offense has been the biggest reason for their improvement.

Through six games played so far in March, the Kings have scored 16 goals at 5-on-5, which has them tied for the third most league-wide. They have also generated the third-most high-danger scoring chances with 73, just under the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks, two teams that haven’t had any problems scoring goals all season.

While the offense has undoubtedly improved, it has forced the Kings to sacrifice a little on the defensive side of things. The Kings have had some troubles holding leads, and not just a one-goal lead in the final couple of minutes that seemed to keep happening earlier on in the season. These are breakdowns earlier in games, where the Kings have allowed teams to pour it on for an extended period of time.

We saw it against the Montreal Canadiens just before the Kings hit the road, and we saw it again last night against the Islanders, where the Kings almost blew the three-goal lead they generated in the first period.

Related: Desperation Sparks Kings in Critical Win Over Islanders

The Kings are still finding a level of consistency and balance between their recent offensive surge and slight defensive drop, but there’s no question this team looks miles better than it did under Hiller. They have collected seven of a possible 12 points under Smith, are 2-0-1 so far on their five-game road trip with two games left against teams near the bottom of the East (New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers), sit in the second wildcard spot in the West, and are just four points back of the Edmonton Oilers, who sit in third place in the Pacific Division, with two games in hand.

Despite the amount of change the Kings have endured over the past couple of weeks, the injuries to important, impactful players, and the short window to salvage the rest of the season, the Kings are putting in the effort to make the most of it. Right now, there are positive vibes and hope surrounding a potential postseason appearance.

There is a realistic path toward the playoffs for the Kings at this moment, and if there’s a continued commitment to playing this aggressive, relentless style, a fifth consecutive playoff berth should be in the cards for the Kings.