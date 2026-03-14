Rangers Need to Continue Having Fun

For a while, 2025-26 has been looking like it could go down as one of the worst seasons that the New York Rangers have played this century. However, the vibes have taken a shift since the return from the Olympic break, and it feels like the team is having fun, a sight that hasn’t been seen in quite some time on Broadway.

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Most obviously, winning helps. The Rangers have picked up points in seven out of the eight games played since Feb. 26, which includes three wins in regulation.

No Panarin or Miller, No Problem

What makes the success even more impressive is that this is happening without Artemi Panarin, who was traded to the Los Angeles Kings ahead of the Olympic break. The Russian winger, who will probably go down as the best free agent signing in the franchise’s history, still ranks second on the team in scoring this season with 57 points in 52 games despite not appearing in the Blueshirts’ lineup since late January.

Also, Captain J.T. Miller has missed several games since the Olympic break. That’s no small loss either, as the USA Hockey men’s gold medalist has 38 points in 51 games in 2025-26.

Of course, the returns of superstars Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin help offset those losses. Those players obviously can’t be replaced and will be key parts of the Rangers’ success going forward.

Let Perreault and Lafrenière Cook

With Fox and Shesterkin coming back to stabilize the defensive side of the ice, perhaps that’s allowed the Rangers to play a little looser offensively.

Most notably, the coaching staff led by Mike Sullivan has come up with an Alexei Lafrenière-Mika Zibanejad-Gabriel Perreault line combination up front. To say the least, it’s been a joy to watch. Particularly with Lafrenière, who looks like he’s having more fun than a teenage kid after school playing pond hockey.

New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images)

The Quebec native has posted 12 points in his last eight games, including a hat trick against the Calgary Flames on March 10. From the eyeball, Lafrenière has been noticeably using his puck skills in open ice to make plays happen and is scoring in front of the net. Who needs to win the draft lottery when you have a first-overall pick already?

Lafrenière makes it a 2-1 game in the 2nd period! pic.twitter.com/Cut91gL3C4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 13, 2026

But that’s not to discredit Zibanejad and Perreault, as they all bring something unique to the table. Perreault is that shiny new prospect who fans are excited about, and Zibanejad has been one of the better centers in the NHL for the past number of years.

Perreault, like Lafrenière, is more of a playmaker who poses as a threat to beat goaltenders clean with a shot. Perreault won’t always wow with his puck skills, but he is willing to drive the net.

SWEET PASSING PLAY! 🗽



Alexis Lafrenière has his second of the night!



📺: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/DcJWXMEIPq — NHL (@NHL) March 11, 2026

Putting those two players around Zibanejad is leading to some pretty goals, including the Harlem Globetrotters-style goal the three combined for the other night against the Flames, which was Lafrenière’s finish that made it 3-0. Simply put, they are having fun and not worrying about playing critical hockey games.

Why the Success May Not Continue

While it’s ironically happening with Panarin gone, it felt like the Rangers were overall due for a hot streak at some point this season after failing to consistently pick up points for much of 2025-26.

Well, that moment has arrived. However, it may not last. A big part of the success was the Rangers taking advantage of a weak schedule. In fact, not a single team outside of the Pittsburgh Penguins that the Rangers have played since the Olympic break finds itself in a playoff position.

But going forward, that will change a bit. With 17 games remaining, the Rangers will need to play the Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Dallas Stars. Most of those teams find themselves competing for a top spot in their division, with the Blue Jackets in striking distance of a playoff position currently.

Losses will come, but the return of Fox and Shesterkin, coupled with the magic seen from the new Lafrenière-Zibanejad-Perreault line, has made things entertaining.

Regardless, Sullivan needs to let the line continue to work its magic. Lafrenière and Perreault must continue to develop and turn into the best versions of themselves. This is what will give the fans hope for the future.