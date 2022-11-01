Anaheim Ducks Gameday: 11/1/22 @ San Jose Sharks

After picking up their second win of the season on Sunday, the Anaheim Ducks (2-6-1) are back out on the road today to take on the San Jose Sharks (3-8). This is the first of a quick three-game road trip, followed by a trip to Canada to play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday before heading back down for another game in San Jose on Saturday.

The Ducks will ride into their road trip on a high note after beating the Toronto Maple Leafs to snap their seven-game losing streak. After facing a 3-1 deficit in the third period, Anaheim rallied behind goals from Trevor Zegras and Dmitry Kulikov to force overtime. Zegras would go on to score the overtime winner with a lethal wrist shot on a rush.

Jamie Drysdale Out 4-6 Months with Torn Labrum

The Ducks received devastating injury news on Monday as it was announced that Jamie Drysdale will miss the next four to six months due to a torn labrum. Drysdale had played in the first eight games of the season after appearing in 81 games last season.

Jamie Drysdale, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What was once supposed to be an important developmental season for Drysdale now becomes a test of depth for the Ducks. Colton White drew into the lineup for the second time on Sunday afternoon due to Drysdale’s absence. This was the second consecutive game in that Anaheim deployed 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but this strategy is unlikely to be sustainable with Drysdale out with a long-term injury. If the Ducks decide to call someone up, the most obvious names on the right-hand side are Axel Andersson and Drew Helleson. Both players are developing prospects, but Andersson has spent more time in the Ducks organization than Helleson, who arrived in the Josh Manson trade in February before finishing his collegiate career.

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lineup

If Mason McTavish plays tonight, it will be his 10th game of the season, burning the first year of his entry-level contract. McTavish appeared in nine games for the Ducks last season before finishing his season in the Ontario Hockey League.

Forwards

Adam Henrique – Trevor Zegras – Troy Terry

Mason McTavish – Ryan Strome – Frank Vatrano

Max Comtois – Isac Lundestrom – Jakob Silfverberg

Derek Grant – Max Jones

Defense

Dmitry Kulikov – John Klingberg

Colton White – Cam Fowler

Simon Benoit – Kevin Shattenkirk

Nathan Beaulieu

Goaltenders

John Gibson – Anthony Stolarz

Scouting the Sharks

Similar to the Ducks, the Sharks were a powerhouse of the 2010s that couldn’t quite get their hands on a Stanley Cup but are stuck with the bill for trying. The Sharks are likely looking at the beginning of a multi-year rebuilding project that’s been delayed due to roster inflexibility. While the Ducks have been able to trade veterans for picks and prospects to jumpstart the rebuilding efforts, the Sharks have a lot of money and term tied to older players, making them difficult to trade and allowing the team to turn the page. Marc-Edouard Vlasic will be making $7 million a year until the 2025-26 season, with Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, and Tomas Hertl signed for even more lucrative deals.

The Sharks enter play tonight second-to-last in the Pacific Division standings. Their 2.18 goals per game ranks last in the NHL. Over the last two seasons, the Ducks have an edge in the head-to-head matchup, with seven wins and only four losses.

San Jose Sharks Projected Lineup

Forwards

Evgeny Svechnikov – Tomas Hertl – Timo Meier

Matt Nieto – Logan Couture – Alexander Barabanov

Luke Kunin – Nick Bonino – Nico Sturm

Oskar Lindblom – Steven Lorentz – Kevin Labanc

Defense

Erik Karlsson – Jaycob Megna

Mario Ferraro – Radim Simek

Matt Benning – Marc-Eduoard Vlasic

Goaltenders

James Reimer – Kaapo Kahkonen

Players to Watch

Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Zegras

Anaheim’s most exciting player continues to be the reason to tune in. Zegras had a standout performance during the Ducks’ win against the Maple Leafs on Sunday, registering two goals, including the overtime winner. He has seven points so far this season, using his underrated shooting ability to tally six goals.

San Jose Sharks: Erik Karlsson

Karlsson’s off to a tremendous start to the year. Entering this week of play, he’s leading the NHL in scoring among defensemen. In San Jose’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, he scored two goals and logged over 24 minutes of ice time.

Tonight’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM PT. The game will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN.