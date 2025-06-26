Andersson Trade, Demko Deal, Kane LTIR Probe, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the rumor mill is heating up as the NHL draft draws near and free agency is just days away. Big names like Rasmus Andersson, Thatcher Demko, and Evander Kane all found the spotlight. The Edmonton Oilers also remain busy trying to find the “sweet spot” for Evan Bouchard.

Rasmus Andersson Drawing Heavy Trade Interest

It’s becoming increasingly likely that Rasmus Andersson has played his last game for the Calgary Flames.

According to David Pagnotta and Jeff Marek, trade talks are ramping up around the 27-year-old right-shot defenseman, who is entering the final year of his $4.55 million deal with a limited no-trade clause. Teams linked to Andersson include the Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, and Senators. Marco D’Amico of RG.org also added the Bruins and Canadiens as interested parties.

Sportsnet’s Eric Francis reported that the real turning point came when extension talks between the Flames and Andersson broke down completely. “After the two sides exchanged thoughts on what a possible contract extension would look like, it became crystal clear the gap is insurmountable,” Francis wrote, noting that Andersson’s asking price—both in term and dollars—is well beyond what Calgary is comfortable offering during a retooling phase.

Canucks Making Progress on Thatcher Demko Extension

Insiders Rick Dhaliwal and Darren Dreger both indicated that contract talks between the Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko have moved in a positive direction, with Dreger noting a multi-year deal is more likely than a trade. Demko, 29, has one year left on his current deal at a $5 million cap hit and does not have trade protection.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

While some teams—including the Oilers, Flyers, Sharks, and Red Wings—were rumored to have interest in goaltending upgrades, Demko could come off the market, with Arturs Silovs potentially being available. Vancouver seems more focused on keeping their No. 1 goalie in the fold, rather than exploring trade options.

NHL Holds Up Evander Kane LTIR Probe

The NHL’s investigation into the Edmonton Oilers’ use of LTIR relief for Evander Kane remains unresolved, and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly of the NHL confirmed he’s holding it as “pending.”

The probe is technically still open, and no new information has been requested from the Oilers since the initial inquiry in June. “I’ve held that as pending,” Daly said. “I haven’t made any decisions yet with respect to how long I’m going to hold it pending.”

Whatever comes of this decision, Kane has since been traded to the Vancouver Canucks. That trade will not change the investigation, should it move forward.

Evan Bouchard On a Four-Year Extension?

While much of the focus in Edmonton has been on the Kane trade and the impending Connor McDavid decision, there are updates on the status of talks between the Oilers and defenseman Evan Bouchard. Rumors are that this could get done this week, with The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun hinting at a four-year deal as a possible “sweet spot”.

He wrote:

“I think all options are on the table as far as different types of contracts, but I believe what may end up making the most sense is something around the four-year range.” source – ‘NHL rumblings: What it’d take to move Karlsson, plus latest on Tavares, Marchand, Ekblad, Bouchard’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 06-25-2025

With Bouchard’s RFA status and potential for an offer sheet looming after July 1, the Oilers would benefit from securing him early, but they also want to ensure his cap hit is something they can work with.

NHL Expanding the Regular Season?

According to several sources, among the many items being discussed in the CBA negotiations between the NHL and the NHLPA this week, there is talk of increasing the regular season from 82 to 84 games. This would be starting in 2026-27 and would be in conjunction with reducing the number of pre-season games.

