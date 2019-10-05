Boston Bruins (1-0-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

Bottom Line

Arizona and Boston meet in an out-of-conference matchup.

Arizona finished 39-35-8 overall a season ago while going 20-17-4 at home. The Coyotes scored 209 total goals last season, 42 on power plays and 16 shorthanded.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom (Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Boston finished 49-24-9 overall and 20-15-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Bruins scored 257 total goals last season, 65 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Bruins Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press