Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (0-1-0, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

Bottom Line

Vancouver faces Calgary in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

Calgary went 50-25-7 overall and 29-18-3 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Flames were called for 296 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

Calgary Flames’ Tobias Rieder celebrates his second goal with Mark Jankowski, Mark Giordano, and TJ Brodie (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

Vancouver finished 35-36-11 overall and 11-14-4 in Pacific Division play a season ago. Goalies for the Canucks recorded one shutout last season while compiling a .905 save percentage.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: Tyler Motte: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press