Auston Matthews Never Needed Mitch Marner

On Saturday afternoon, as I watched the Toronto Blue Jays dismantle the New York Yankees 10–1 on Sportsnet, the network continued to run NHL promos for the upcoming season. Most of them I enjoyed, but one clip wore thin the second time I saw it. There was Mitch Marner, now in a Vegas Golden Knights uniform, flashing that familiar grin and hyping the league’s return.

Related: The Maple Leafs Face a Big Lineup Decision with Easton Cowan

Nothing against Marner; he was a fine player for the Toronto Maple Leafs. But seeing him in gold and black reminded me just how little I’ll miss him. What I am mostly tired of, though, is the endless talk about Auston Matthews and whether he can thrive without Marner. [Sadly, in retrospect, I probably added to the redundancy.]

Fact is, I don’t know exactly how it’ll play out—but I do know this question has been asked far too often, and it’s time we put it to rest.

Time to Stop Asking the Matthews Question and Let the Regular Season Play Out

Every day or two, it seems the same old question gets dragged back into the spotlight with the Maple Leafs. It’s like Marner left town but really isn’t gone.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

Can Auston Matthews still be Matthews without Mitch Marner? You’d think after nine seasons of evidence, the answer would be obvious. Yet here we are again, with hockey talk shows and social media threads spinning circles about how Toronto’s top scorer will “adjust” without his long-time running mate.

Here’s my point: Matthews isn’t adjusting to Marner’s absence. Marner was the one adjusting to Matthews’ dominance all along.

The Separation: Matthews Has Outgrown the Marner Partnership

There was a time when the partnership made perfect sense. Marner was the clever setup man, Matthews the cold-blooded finisher. Together, they produced highlight-reel nights and staggering numbers. But as Matthews grew into the complete player he is today — bigger, stronger, defensively disciplined, and more confident in his own game — the balance shifted.

Related: Miami Completes Weekend Sweep with 3-1 Win Over Ferris State

He no longer needs anyone particularly special to feed him. Matthews is the system now. The offense flows through him — not because he demands it, but because that’s where the puck belongs when you’ve got the league’s best goal scorer who can also kill penalties and take defensive-zone draws.

Here’s what I saw in the time I covered the Maple Leafs: Marner needed Matthews to become a star. Matthews no longer needs Marner to remain one.

From Day One: A Natural, Not a Project

Go back to the 2016 Draft. Matthews arrived in Toronto as the first overall pick, and from his very first NHL game — that four-goal explosion against the Ottawa Senators — he was the real deal. He didn’t need years of tutoring. In his rookie season, he won the Calder Trophy and finished second in the Maurice “Rocket” Richard race. That’s not development. That’s dominance, and almost from day one.

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal on goaltender Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round on Aug. 07, 2020. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Even during the 2017–18 and 2018–19 seasons, when injuries kept him out for stretches, he still topped 30 goals each time. Over his first three seasons, he played 33 fewer games and scored only 22 fewer goals than a prime Alex Ovechkin — and he did it without Marner. The dependency myth had already begun to crack back then.

The Proof of Matthews’ Elite Scoring Was Always Present

Jump ahead to 2022–23. Another injury, another 40-goal season. In 30 games, mainly skating with William Nylander instead of Marner, Matthews scored at the same pace. His finishing touch doesn’t fade depending on who’s passing him the puck — it travels with him.

Related: Every NHL Team’s Top Prospect – 2025-26 Preseason Update

And then came 2023–24 — his masterpiece. Sixty-nine goals. A Selke Trophy finalist. The best all-around forward in the NHL. Nylander, in just ten games with him, was on pace for 80 assists. Max Domi, over 17 games, was tracking for 62. You don’t have to be a mathematician to see the pattern: play with Matthews, and your stats balloon.

Marner’s Reality Check

That’s not a shot at Marner. He’s an excellent player — creative, fast, and (his best quality) defensively responsible. But he isn’t in Matthews’ class. His résumé says it all: one runner-up finish for the Selke Trophy. Meanwhile, Matthews’ trophy case includes three Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies, a Hart Trophy, a Ted Lindsay Award, a Calder Trophy, and another Selke Trophy nomination.

Connor McDavid, Austin Matthews (The Hockey Writers)

Now Marner’s off to Las Vegas, where owner Bill Foley won’t have the same patience the Toronto fans and organization showed. It’s one thing to play under scrutiny in Toronto — it’s another to meet the expectations of an owner who expects a Stanley Cup, not a conversation about why the team doesn’t quite get there.

What Comes Next for Matthews?

Matthews has only one real opponent. That’s his own health. If he’s healthy, he’s the second-best player in the league — and on some nights, the best. The Maple Leafs don’t need to worry about who’s gone. They need to find a first-line winger who can find chemistry with Matthew Knies and Matthews. Could be Max Domi; could be Matias Maccelli; could be someone else. Or, let head coach Craig Berube keep Matthews and Nylander together.

Related: 3 X-Factors Who Could Shift the Maple Leafs’ DNA

Here’s a bet that, if Matthews stays healthy, whoever finds themselves as a first-line partner will have a career season. So again, why is everyone worrying so much about Matthews? Because in Toronto, people love to imagine problems where there aren’t any.

Matthews doesn’t need saving. He simply needs someone to pass him the puck.