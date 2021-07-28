Avalanche Re-Sign Landeskog to 8-Year, $56 Million Deal

The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed star left winger and captain Gabriel Landeskog to a $56 million, eight-year deal with an annual salary cap hit of $7 million.

“Gabe is the Heart and Soul of this Team,” Says Sakic

“We are thrilled to have our captain signed to a long-term deal. Gabe is the heart and soul of this team and an integral part of our organization both on the ice and in the community,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a press release. “He’s the consummate leader, a great teammate, and alongside (Nathan) MacKinnon and (Mikko) Rantanen, is part of what has been one of the NHL’s best lines over the past four seasons. We are excited to have Landy in an Avalanche sweater for many years to come.”

Earlier this month, Landeskog expressed he was disappointed in his contract talks with the Avalanche, stating he wanted a deal “to be done eight months ago, 10 months ago.”

“The uncertainty is something I’ve never dealt with,” Landeskog said. “I’ve always known that come September, October, I’m going to pull on that ‘Avs’ jersey. I can’t help but be honest with you that I’m a little bit disappointed that it’s gotten this far and it’s had to come to this point.”

Despite the talks progressing slower than he wanted and speculation he was going to test the free agent market, things fell into place by late Tuesday night and Landeskog will be in Colorado through 2028-29.

Landeskog was a key contributor in the Avalanche’s Presidents’ Trophy-winning 2020-21 season, recording 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) in 54 games. He also recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 10 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the Avalanche were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

Gabriel Landeskog has been a key offensive contributor with the Avalanche for a decade. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

In his 10-year career, spent entirely with the Avalanche, Landeskog has recorded 218 goals and 294 assists for 512 points in 687 regular-season games, and 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points in 49 playoff games.