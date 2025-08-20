Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. We start with the Blackhawks’ new franchise cornerstone, Connor Bedard.

Bedard by the Numbers

Drafted: 1st Overall in 2023 by the Blackhawks

Position: Center (shoots right)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 185 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 20 years old (7/17/2005)

Country: Canada

2024-25 Stats: 23 goals, 44 assists, 67 points in 82 games

Career Stats: 45 goals, 83 assists, 128 points in 150 games

How He Got Here

An 18-year-old Bedard took the NHL by storm entering his first season in the league straight out of his draft year. With very little support around him, the North Vancouver native broke numerous franchise records for a teenager, accumulating 22 goals and 61 points. He did all this despite missing 14 games due to a broken jaw he sustained mid-season, on Jan. 5. His debut campaign culminated with him winning the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded every year to the player most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL.

Connor Bedard had an impressive rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bedard’s second season was a bit more of a struggle. Opponents had studied his tendencies and were much more successful at shutting him down. Shut the star of the team down, and you’re likely to beat the Blackhawks. Bedard and his teammates were frustrated, and finished the campaign with a 25-46-11 record (61 points), good for 31st in the league.

However, there was some light at the end of the tunnel toward the end of the season, when young players Oliver Moore, Sam Rinzel and Ryan Greene joined the Blackhawks after their respective college seasons were complete. This youth injected some energy into the team. Bedard and the Blackhawks finished the campaign winning four of their final six games, with Bedard contributing three goals and five assists in that span. Overall, his 44 helpers and 67 points were both first on the team, and his 23 goals was tied with Tyler Bertuzzi for second place. These stats eclipsed all his rookie numbers, albeit while playing in all 82 games (versus 68 games in 2023-24).

Bedard’s Role in 2025-26

Headed into his third season in the league, Bedard will be looking to make a strong statement in this upcoming campaign. In his mind, his previous season wasn’t up to the standards he’s set for himself. He decided to forgo the World Championships in May so he could dedicate his entire offseason to his training. He didn’t share too much about what he’s working on over the summer, but during team exit interviews he did indicate he’ll be working on his speed and overall explosiveness. We also know he’s training in Vancouver with friend and fellow first-round draft pick (from 2024) Macklin Celebrini.

Connor Bedard can skate faster than I can move my phone. Training with Macklin Celebrini @KaivoHockey pic.twitter.com/EPsBOaHAln — Batman Collects (@CollectsBatman) August 17, 2025

At the time of the draft in June, Blackhawk’s general manager Kyle Davidson indicated Bedard was slated as the team’s top line center headed into the 2025-26 campaign. While this makes sense in many ways, Bedard’s faceoff numbers are actually not very good (38.3% last season). But he did improve as the season went along, winning 47.1% of his draws after Jan. 27. Beyond that, it’s important that he also focus more on being responsible defensively.

Related – Connor Bedard Is Motivated by the Lack of Hype

But once it’s all said and done, Bedard is expected to be a leader in the offensive end. That means scoring more goals and facilitating more points. This will be the main expectation for Bedard this season.