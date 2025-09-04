Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Connor Murphy

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. Today we highlight defenseman Connor Murphy.

Murphy by the Numbers

Drafted: 20th overall (1st Round) in 2011 by the Phoenix Coyotes

Position: Defenseman (shoots right)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 212 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 32 years old (3/26/1993)

Country: United States

2024-25 Stats: 2 goals, 17 assists, 19 points in 68 games

Career Stats: 43 goals, 117 assists, 160 points in 745 games

How He Got Here

It seems appropriate to start our defenseman previews with the most veteran blueliner of the bunch, one who will be taking the ice with a group of much younger fellow defensemen. Murphy also has the most tenure with the team, headed into his ninth season with the Blackhawks. It feels like he’s been around forever, but his career in Chicago actually started with a heartbreaking transaction for Blackhawks’ fans.

In the summer of 2017, the organization made some sweeping changes, one of them being trading defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Coyotes in exchange for Murphy and forward Laurent Dauphin. Not only were the Blackhawks looking to clear up some cap space, but they were also looking to go younger. At the time, Hjalmarsson was 30 years old, while Murphy was 24 and Dauphin 22.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Connor Murphy was acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Niklas Hjalmarsson in 2017. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

In addition to being an elite shutdown defenseman, Hjalmarsson was the ultimate warrior on the ice, always willing to sacrifice his body to block a shot or make a hit. He was drafted by the Blackhawks in 2005 and spent 10 seasons with the club, including being an integral piece of three Stanley Cup Championships.

While it was tough to see Hjalmarsson go, the Blackhawks made the right decision. The Swedish D-man played admirably for the Coyotes for four more seasons before retiring from the NHL, but his punishing style of play had taken a toll on his body.

Murphy, in the meantime, had gotten his feet wet for four seasons in Arizona, and came to Chicago a seasoned shutdown defenseman in his own right. Touted for his physical style of play and for winning puck battles, he hit the ground running and never looked back.

The Dublin, Ohio native has been very consistent in his time in Chicago, earning him a four-year contract extension with the team in Aug. 2021. Every season he’s been one of the team’s top players in hits and blocked shots, as well as an integral member of the penalty kill. He’s been leaned on heavily in his shutdown role, averaging right around 20 minutes of ice time throughout.

Production-wise, Murphy’s best season was in the 2019-20 campaign, when he recorded five goals and 19 points. Interestingly enough, he also reached 19 points last season, albeit with just two goals but 17 assists. He’s also become more and more of a team leader and mentor with each passing season.

Murphy’s Role in 2025-26

At 32 years of age, and considering the physical nature of Murphy’s playing style, it’s not surprising his durability could be a concern this season. He’s missed time over the last two seasons with a reoccurring groin issue called osteitis pubis, which could be a problem again. This is also the last year of his contract, meaning his time with the organization could be coming to an end.

Connor Murphy, shown here with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But that’s a question for the end of the season, or perhaps at the trade deadline. For now, Murphy will be tasked with continuing his shutdown role on the back end. As I noted in my recent milestones piece, he’s only five contests away from 800 career NHL games, and seven goals from 50 NHL goals. The first should be easily accomplished, but the second could be a tall order. Murphy’s career high is seven goals, which he recorded in the 2022-23 season.

Murphy will be on the blue line with a very young, albeit extremely talented group of defenseman around him. While one might conclude any of them could easily step in for the the elder statesman, having a D-corps of ALL young and inexperienced players could get ugly quickly. He’s also one of just a few right-handed defensemen on the team; Sam Rinzel, Artyom Levshunov and Louis Crevier are the others. Again, are they ready to replace Murphy just yet? The veteran’s experience and leadership could be a much-needed commodity this season.

In a perfect world, Murphy will remain healthy, continue to be a leader both on and off the ice, and mentor the youngsters as they take the next step in their development.