Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Frank Nazar

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. Today we highlight Frank Nazar.

Nazar by the Numbers

Drafted: 13th Overall (First Round) in 2022 by the Blackhawks

Position: Center (shoots right)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 21 years old (1/14/2004)

Country: United States

2024-25 Stats: 12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points in 53 games

Career Stats: 13 goals, 14 assists, 27 points in 56 games

How He Got Here

It’s safe to say Nazar has been the biggest storyline for the Blackhawks this offseason. After only 56 NHL games, the organization is putting a lot of faith in this young forward by giving him a lucrative seven-year contract with a $6.59 average annual cap hit. Is it too soon to know if the Blackhawks truly have an elite player on their hands? Well, if the past is any indication, the organization has made a pretty sure bet. When you look at all of Nazar’s stops along the way, he’s excelled at every one of them.

The Detroit, MI native spent two seasons, from 2020-2022, with the U.S. National Development Team. In their competition as part of the USHL, Nazar potted 20 goals and 36 points in his first season and then 15 goals and 35 points in his second season, even while playing in seven less games.

Frank Nazar, shown here with the U.S. National Development Team. (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The Blackhawks selected Nazar 13th overall in the 2022 Draft and he was all set to attend the University of Michigan in the fall of 2022, being considered one of the top freshmen in the country. However, after participating in the Team USA World Junior Camp and the Blackhawks’ 2022 development camp, Nazar arrived at the University of Michigan suffering from a nagging hip injury. This eventually led to surgery, which cut into his first season with the Wolverines. He was only able to play in 13 games at the end of their campaign.

But in his second season (2023-24) he more than made up for it, registering 17 goals and 41 points in 41 games, and being one of the top-six scorers in the Big Ten.

Nazar signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Apr. 13, 2024, and then went on to score his first NHL goal in his NHL debut the very next night, against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Alas, the storybook tale hit a glitch when Nazar got off to a slow start in training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season. He was assigned to the Rockford IceHogs, where he essentially took the AHL by storm. He collected 11 goals and 24 points in 21 games with the IceHogs. He led all AHL rookies and being sixth in the league in points at the time of his recall to the Blackhawks in December.

In Nazar’s first 10 games with the big club, he registered just one assist. But in his second 10 games, he contributed three goals and seven points. It appears that once this young man gets acclimated, he runs with it. By the end of the season, it was apparent Nazar was one of the best forwards on the team. In his last 10 games, he potted five goals and nine points, including the overtime winner in the last contest to end the campaign on a high note.

Connor Bedard sets up Frank Nazar for the overtime winner, and that's how Chicago's season comes to an end. Perfect. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/mZnKvtU8Pe — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 16, 2025

Ah, and let’s not forget about the 2025 IIHF World Championships this past May. In 10 games played, Nazar boasted six goals and 12 points to lead Team USA in scoring, and help them bring home the gold for the first time in 92 years.

Nazar’s Role in 2025-26

This upcoming season, Nazar is slated as the team’s second line center (behind Connor Bedard), where he played most of last season. Like last season, I’m sure the Michigan native will contribute not only during five-on-five play but also on the power play and the penalty kill, and he’ll be trusted to be on the ice during important situations and at the end of games.

Frank Nazar is set to play an integral role with the Chicago Blackhawks this season. (Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports)

The 21-year-old is known for his speed, which is becoming part of the identity of the team as a whole. He also has plenty of confidence in himself, which is needed when you strive to be one of the best at your craft. Said Nazar after he inked his new contract,

I always say how much I believe in myself and I’m just very, very confident in what I can do … I think I always go into everything thinking I’m the best. Because the day that you don’t think you’re the best, you probably shouldn’t be playing hockey. You got to have that confidence and just know that, you can do this, and that you’re going to beat any guy out there.

He also spoke about his experience of winning at the World Championships, and how he wants to bring that feeling to the Blackhawks.

That’s what I want to bring to Chicago and to the team here. If everyone gets that taste of winning, that feeling of what it’s like to come together as a team. That’s something that I kind of want to focus on. It definitely just builds a lot of confidence coming into this year and throughout the summer.

This is a dynamic player that’s going to work his butt off every shift to create chances for himself and others. His energy is contagious, and he certainly seems to have the right mix of being cocky yet somehow humble at the same time. One last thing on what Nazar can contribute to the Blackhawks. When asked what he learned from last season that he can bring to this season, he responded with.

Probably score on more breakaways. Just execute on the chances I get.

If Nazar can follow through on this, Blackhawk’s fans should be in for a treat in this campaign, and for many more years to come.