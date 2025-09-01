Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Ilya Mikheyev

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. This edition’s spotlight is on forward Ilya Mikheyev.

Mikheyev By The Numbers

Drafted: Undrafted

Position: Right Wing/Left Wing

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 192 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 30 years old (10/10/1994)

Country: Russia

2024-25 Stats: 20 goals, 14 assists, 34 points in 80 games

Career Stats: 80 goals, 85 assists, 165 points in 350 games

How He Got Here

The Blackhawks do have a history of undrafted Russian players working out for them. (Remember Artemi Panarin?). Heck, they’re even hoping the free-agent Russian goaltender, Stanislav Berezhnoy, whom they signed in July, will have a successful future as well.

But back to Mikhevey. He was signed to a one-year entry-level deal by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019 out of the KHL, after posting 45 points in 62 games for Omsk Avangard (team leader). Fun fact: Blackhawks’ 2013 Stanley Cup Champion Viktor Stålberg was his teammate in Omsk.

He performed well in Toronto, with his best season coming in his final year there in 2021-22, when he scored 32 points in 53 games. In 2019, Auston Matthews said Mikheyev “plays a lot like Pavel Datsyuk.”

Ilya Mikheyev, Chicago Blackhawks (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Mikheyev’s role in Toronto was primarily a utility, penalty-killing role. Then, former head coach Sheldon Keefe discussed Mikheyev’s desire for a larger role, which he likely wouldn’t have received there in the long term.

Ultimately, he signed a four-year, $19 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks in July 2022. He spent two seasons in Vancouver, and it was an up-and-down experience as he dealt with an ACL injury that limited him to 46 games in the 2022-23 season and inconsistency. Although he did record 31 points in 2023-24, which was one point less than his career-high at the time. However, it seemed that perhaps neither side would be the fit they once envisioned.

Therefore, the Blackhawks acquired him and the rights to Sam Lafferty in June 2024.

Mikheyev’s Role in 2025-26

On the Blackhawks, Mikheyev had a career year, playing the most games in a season (80) and notching a career-high in points (34). He was one of their most effective players due to his speed and IQ, which made him a penalty kill wizard. His three short-handed goals led the Blackhawks, and his plus/minus of plus-4 also led the team. With all that considered, he was the quintessential two-way forward.

Therefore, his role in 2025-26 is likely to be a significant depth and penalty-killing role. He played all over the lineup last season, and it’s assumed that new head coach Jeff Blashill will take that into consideration, too. He also found great success with Teuvo Teräväinen, with captain Nick Foligno funnily referring to them as “Teravainev.”

The hope would be for Mikheyev to build on the season he had because if he could replicate the 20 goals, that would be a solid cushion for the team. As he told Igor Rabiner of RG Media, “We need to keep pushing and grow as a team. It’s a work in progress, but we’re taking steps forward.”

Nonetheless, he should be a factor on the team next season.