Price Trade Hurdle, McDavid Scary Reality & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the thought that Connor McDavid could start the 2025-26 season without a contract extension is becoming a reality for some. Meanwhile, talk of a Carey Price trade could run into a potential snag. Finally, are the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov close to getting an extension done?

McDavid Reality Starting to Scare People

As the 2025-26 NHL season nears and McDavid says he’s taking his time to make a decision on any extension, insiders are starting to share the same scary realization: McDavid could enter the 2025-26 season unsigned.

John Shannon first noted he didn’t think McDavid would get a deal done before the first game of the season. Now, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports that starting the season without a contract extension is now a very real possibility. He writes:

“Lots out there on McDavid right now, I’ll weigh in as well. I believe not signing a deal before the start of the season is a real possibility. More real than perhaps thought by many at the end of the season. That’s why we’re hearing a lot about that option right now. That said I also believe that decision has not been made yet. He and his agent Judd Moldaver continue to weigh options and it’s still possible he does get something done. Nothing is decided yet.”

An unsigned McDavid would create relentless media scrutiny, with every road trip fueling speculation about his next move — Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, or elsewhere. Inside the locker room, the distraction could wear on players as pressure mounts to win now.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If the Oilers struggle, talk of a potential trade will intensify, forcing management into a near-impossible dilemma: risk losing McDavid for nothing or deal away the franchise’s cornerstone.

Possible Hurdle in a Carey Price Trade

Speculation surrounding Carey Price’s trade is gaining momentum, with reports suggesting a trade could be finalized soon. After his $5.5 million signing bonus is paid (today), Price’s contract becomes especially attractive: just a $2 million salary but a $10.5 million cap hit, ideal for teams seeking cap relief without major spending. Clubs like San Jose or Chicago have been floated as potential destinations.

However, tax implications could complicate matters. NHL insider Jeff Marek notes that, depending on how the NHL taxes players on LTIR, Price could face higher taxes in certain U.S. states or benefit in no-tax states — potentially influencing his willingness to waive his no-trade clause.

While a trade remains possible, and Price has said in the past he wouldn’t stand in the way of the Canadiens making a trade if it helped the organization, losing money by accepting a trade to certain markets may change the dynamics a bit.

Wild Offer Kaprizov a Huge Deal

Michael Russo of The Athletic is reporting that the Minnesota Wild have made a massive offer to Kirill Kaprizov, potentially an eight-year deal worth around $16 million annually.

Minnesota is determined to keep their star forward long-term, and they want to lock him in. This could be the biggest deal in the NHL until McDavid signs his extension. Even then, if McDavid goes short-term, Kaprizov will hold the honors of the biggest deal in the NHL at around $130 million.

Joe Smith of The Athletic adds:

“Kaprizov is expected to return to Minnesota within the next 7-10 days, and Guerin will have the opportunity for a face-to-face meeting. Money doesn’t seem to be a hurdle here. Not the average annual value (AAV), not the bonus structure. This is all in Kaprizov’s hands and rightfully so.” source – ‘Five burning Wild questions: Will Kaprizov re-sign, and where do Yurov and youngsters fit?’ – Joe Smith – The Athletic – 08/30/2025

