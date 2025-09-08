Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Kevin Korchinski

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. Today we highlight defenseman Kevin Korchinski.

Korchinski by the Numbers

Drafted: 7th overall (1st Round) in 2022 by the Blackhawks

Position: Defenseman (shoots left)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 21 years old (6/21/2004)

Country: Canada

2024-25 Stats: 1 goals, 1 assists, 2 points in 16 games

Career Stats: 6 goals, 11 assists, 17 points in 92 games

How He Got Here

It’s a pretty well-known story by now that Korchinski’s had a somewhat unique beginning to his NHL career. After being drafted seventh overall in the 2022 Draft by the Blackhawks, the young defenseman went on to have a dominating 2022-23 season with the WHL Seattle Thunderbirds. He tallied 11 goals and 73 points in 54 regular season games, and added three goals and 14 points in 19 playoff games.

Defenseman Kevin Korchinski had an impressive 2022-23 season with the WHL Seattle Thunderbirds. (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

In the 2023-24 season, due to an longstanding rule between the CHL and the NHL, the Blackhawks were not able to send the 19-year-old Korchinski to the AHL Rockford IceHogs. It was either the WHL again or the NHL. The organization chose to keep Korchinski close to the fold, and he stayed with the Blackhawks and suited up for 76 games.

This was a particularly difficult season for the team as a whole. If you recall, veteran Taylor Hall only suited up for 10 contests before missing the rest of the season with a torn ACL. This left rookie and new cornerstone of the franchise, Connor Bedard, with very little help around him. The Blackhawks finished the season 31st in the league, with a 23-53-6 record for just 52 points.

Korchinski, a rookie himself, definitely had his ups and downs. He ended up with five goals and 15 points in 76 games, but also with a dismal minus-39 plus/minus rating. In hindsight, it might not have been the best environment for the Saskatchewan native, and may have even served to hinder his development.

Subsequently, Korchinski spent the majority 2024-25 campaign with the IceHogs, arguably the best placement for him at this point in his young career. he fared well there, contributing three goals and 27 points in 56 regular season games, plus two goals and four points in seven playoff games.

Called up to the Blackhawks for nine games in December and then seven games at the end of the season, Korchinski did look more competent defensively than his did in his rookie campaign. Although, he wasn’t able to unleash the offensive side of his game, recording just one goal and two points in his 16-game stint.

Korchinski’s Role in 2025-26

With the emergence of 21-year-old defenseman Sam Rinzel at the end of this past season, and 2024 second overall draft pick Artyom Levshunov also looking to take another step next season, the question has arisen that Korchinski might be getting a little lost in the shuffle.

But let’s face it; this is a good problem to have! Levshunov certainly has a high ceiling, but he’s still rather raw and needs to work on his consistency. Meanwhile, Korchinski is arguably further along in his development, with 92 NHL games under his belt to Levshunov’s 16 games.

Kevin Korchinski, shown here with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Matt Marton-Imagn Images)

At the tail end of last season, Korchinski was often paired with the more defensively-minded Connor Murphy. This would make sense headed into this season as well, with Murphy being able to cover for Korchinski, giving him a chance to get more involved offensively. Korchinski will also be competing with Rinzel and Levshunov for power play time.

All this said, Korchinski, Levshunov, Rinzel, Nolan Allan and Ethan Del Mastro are all waivers exempt. Meaning the organization has options with their young prospects on the blue line. There could definitely be a lot of shuffling back and forth between Rockford and Chicago depending on the situation, and how everyone acclimates as the season unfolds.

But the odds are with Korchinski breaking out this season, and finding success as an everyday defenseman with the Blackhawks.