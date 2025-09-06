Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Sam Rinzel

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. Today we highlight defenseman Sam Rinzel.

Rinzel by the Numbers

Drafted: 25th overall (1st Round) in 2022 by the Blackhawks

Position: Defenseman (shoots right)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 177 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 21 years old (6/5/2004)

Country: United States

2024-25 Stats: 0 goals, 5 assists, 5 points in 9 games

Career Stats: 0 goals, 5 assists, 5 points in 9 games

Related – Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: Connor Murphy

How He Got Here

Rinzel spent two seasons playing hockey with the USHL Waterloo Black Hawks before heading to the University of Minnesota in the NCAA. Known as an offensive defenseman, this really stood out in his second season (2024-25) at Minnesota. In 40 games played, he registered 10 goals and 32 points. For his efforts, Rinzel was named the Big Ten Conference Men’s Hockey Defensive Player of the Year.

After the Golden Gophers were eliminated by the University of Massachusetts in the 2025 NCAA Semifinals, Rinzel and forward teammate Oliver Moore both signed three-year-entry level contracts with the Blackhawks on Mar. 29. The very next day, they both suited up for their NHL debut against the Utah Mammoth.

Sam Rinzel, shown here after he was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In this game, Rinzel was credited with four shots on goal, six shot attempts and two hits in a healthy 20:15 minutes of ice time. He was strong in “attacking of the blue line and advancing pucks with his feet” as interim head coach Anders Sorensen put it.

Related – Blackhawks’ Sam Rinzel’s Confidence Makes for Smooth Transition to NHL

Rinzel impressed so much that he was promoted to the top defensive pairing alongside Alex Vlasic in just his second game, and was quarterbacking the top power player unit after just a few games. He also spent some time on the penalty kill. The Waconia, Minnesota native more than held his own in all these situations, using his speed and smooth skating to his advantage both defensively and offensively.

All in all, Rinzel contributed five assists and averaged 23:22 minutes of ice time through the final nine games of the Blackhawks’ season. Many pundits believe Rinzel will never see a day in the AHL, which is rather impressive. He just seemed to seamlessly fit right in, like he’d always been playing in the NHL.

Rinzel’s Role in 2025-26

The Blackhawks didn’t add any more defensemen in the offseason, meaning they’re counting on their young defensemen, Rinzel included, to carry the load and develop as they go this coming season. It’s not a guarantee that the young blueliner won’t start with the Rockford IceHogs, or spend some time developing there during the 2025-26 campaign. But if Rinzel has a strong training camp, it seems like that spot on the top D-pairing alongside Vlasic is his to lose. I wouldn’t count on him losing it.

Young defenseman Sam Rinzel will be leaned on this season by the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Not only does this 21-year-old have the right tools and talent on the ice, but he has the mindset to go with it. During exit interviews at the end of last season, Rinzel was asked how he was able to manage all the responsibility that was thrown at him. He simply shrugged and responded,

No, I mean, I had the same kind of responsibility at Minnesota, so I wouldn’t say it was anything new. So, I was comfortable with it, and knew I should do my job.

Well. That’s all fine and dandy, but this is the NHL! Incredibly, that doesn’t seem to phase Rinzel. He’s confident in his abilities, and in his mind it’s all about just diving right in and getting the job done.

Rinzel logged 22 shots on goal in his 9-game stint, which averages out to 2.44 shots per game. That’s admirable shot production for a defenseman, and a brand new one at that! Despite a couple near misses, Rinzel’s first NHL goal still eludes him. I’m sure he’ll be anxious to get this out of the way early this season. Working on his shot is one of a few important things he wanted to work on over the summer.

I’ll be putting on weight, for sure (reporters laughing). Just getting stronger, faster, bigger. Just keep filling out my frame. But then making sure my shot, kind of finding those holes, kind of when you’re from the point, you’re working through a lot of bodies in front. So just keep working on my shot a little bit, trying to get the score. I thought I got those chances though, which is something good. It’s good to see. But just keep being assertive defensively, getting into guys when you need to.

Obviously most prospects strive to put on more weight and fill out their frame as their body matures. We’ll see if Rinzel comes into training camp a little bigger and stronger than last season. And here’s hoping working on his shot helps him find that first goal; plus many more!

Related – Blackhawks’ 2025-26 Player Previews: Alex Vlasic

Can Rinzel pick up where he left off last season? It was a small sample size, so doing it consistently will be the challenge. But if he can, that spells great news for the Blackhawks’ blue line.