Blackhawks Banter: All-Star Game Memories

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game is finally here. The game itself will be played on Feb. 5, but the weekend itself is a fun spectacle of competitions for spectators to witness, and that will be no different for Chicago Blackhawks‘ fans. Although they only have one player representing the team in Las Vegas with Alex DeBrincat, it will be exciting to see his skills translate against the best-of-the best with the phenomenal year he has been having. He leads the Blackhawks in goals with 26 and will show that flare during the competition.

All of the All-Star talk has our Blackhawks’ team comprised of myself, Gail Kauchak, and Greg Boysen looking back on some fond memories. On our weekly show, ‘Blackhawks Banter’, we thought it would be a good idea to look back and pick some of our favorite Blackhawks’ memories from previous All-Star Games.

Gail: The John Scott Fiasco

My favorite All-Star memory comes from the 2016 festivities. If you recall, this was the first time the league went with the new 3-on-3 overtime format. It was meant to provide a spark to what had become a bit of a stagnant “competition”.

Related: The John Scott All Star Game Story

This most certainly made things more exciting, but I don’t believe that was the real reason the tournament was a success. The fans decided to vote in known enforcer John Scott to participate. What started as a bit of a lark on Twitter turned into Scott becoming a legitimate member, and captain, of the Pacific Division.

But wait! Scott was a goon, not an All-Star! In the league’s eyes, he wasn’t supposed to be there. The league did their best to thwart this movement, trading Scott from the Arizona Coyotes to the Montreal Canadiens. In turn, the Canadiens immediately sent him down to their AHL affiliate, making him ineligible to play. Coincidence? I think not.

The good news is the fans and then the media put up enough of a stink that the NHL announced Scott would be allowed to play in the game after all. The players took care of the rest, embracing Scott as a true member of their elite club. After all, he’s one of the best at his specific craft. He ended up scoring two goals and being named the 2016 NHL All-Star Most Valuable Player.

Scott was a member of the Blackhawks in the 2011-12 season, and he and former teammate Patrick Kane had some fun at this All-Star game. There was a “hit” by Scott, a goal the other way by Kane, and then a staged fight between the two. I wrote a fun article about this with my old site, Blackhawk Up, complete with video of this entertaining interaction.

Greg: 1991 Chicago Stadium Game

For me, you can’t talk about the NHL All-Star Game and the Blackhawks and not mention 1991 when the old Chicago Stadium hosted the event. However, the game took a backseat to a tradition taken to a whole new level that afternoon. The game took place just a couple of days after Operation Desert Storm began in the Persian Gulf with troops from the United States and Canada fighting abroad. Some wondered if the game should even take place under the circumstances, including Wayne Gretzky. The game went on as planned, and Wayne Messmer stepped into the spotlight to give us a moment we’ll never forget. Blackhawks fans’ tradition of cheering the anthem wasn’t new. Sorry kids, but even the loudest night at the United Center couldn’t hold a candle to the original Madhouse on Madison when it came to decibels.

Long before Jim Cornelison became famous for being the anthem singer in Chicago, Messmer held the gig. With a sense of patriotism and pride in the air and hundreds of American flags in the crowd, he sang the greatest version of the Star-Spangled Banner in sports history. As far as the game goes, the Campbell Conference, which included Blackhawks Chris Chelios, Steve Larmer, and Jeremy Roenick, won 11-5. Vincent Damphousse of the Toronto Maple Leafs scored four goals to win the MVP Award. Roenick had a goal and two assists, Chelios scored a goal and added an assist, while Larmer chipped in with a pair of helpers.



Brooke: Patrick Kane’s “Super” Breakaway Goal

I think it’s hard to talk about recent Blackhawks’ memories from the All-Star Game and not mention Patrick Kane’s superman moment in the breakaway challenge in 2012. I think, in general, it has been hard to find a breakaway challenge that could come close to the one he did. Kane is one of the most creative forwards in the league and that whole superman persona fit him perfectly. It was no surprise that he ended up winning the event. From a personal standpoint, as a hockey fan, Kane’s breakaway challenge is the one moment from an NHL All-Star game that I greatly remember. It showed how much fun hockey could be, even for someone who doesn’t know much about the game itself. Also, the fact that Marian Hossa was there to give Kane the assist with pitting on the cape adds another layer of nostalgia to the memory because of the greatness that those two have represented in hockey.

Kane has scored a lot of fun goals in the league, but even though this goal didn’t count in a regular NHL game sense, I think this is a goal will always stand out in my mind from him because it was so him. It truly was a “super” breakaway challenge, and the man known as “showtime” delivered once again!

Who knows? Maybe DeBrincat will deliver an epic performance at the 2022 All-Star Game that can be added to the archives!

What do you say Blackhawks’ fans- what is your favorite Blackhawks’ memory from the All-Star Game? We have a lot more to discuss about the team so make sure to tune in, subscribe to our Youtube Channel, and share your thoughts with us! New episodes drop on Tuesdays!