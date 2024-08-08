Blackhawks’ 2024-25 Captain Candidates: Pros & Cons

There has been much (more) discussion this week about the Chicago Blackhawks captain vacancy. It has been vacant since last season, after Jonathan Toews’ 15-year reign ended in April 2023. Yet, a recent tweet from NHL Network asked the question a lot of hockey fans have been wondering: Should the Blackhawks name Connor Bedard captain next season?

General manager Kyle Davidson said they would spend the summer discussing it, so while the organization is doing that, we will do the same with exploring the possibilities for the captaincy for next season should they choose to name one. Here are three candidates and their pros and cons.

1. Seth Jones

Even when he was traded to the Blackhawks in July 2021, the thought of Seth Jones possibly being a potential captain candidate came up, knowing Toews’ time with the team would likely end and because he signed an eight-year contract extension ($9.5M AAV). Just because he is a veteran, the team’s number-one defenseman, and one player on the roster that was locked in long-term at the time always made him a realistic candidate.

Pros

You could say Jones has been preparing to be a captain for a while. While the 29-year-old was with the Columbus Blue Jackets, his then-head coach, John Tortorella, said in April 2021 that he thought Jones should be the team’s next captain should Nick Foligno leave the team in free agency, noting his work ethic and how he conducted himself throughout his six-year tenure. The possibility of him being a potential captain candidate was also brought up to his former teammates, who all had high praise for it, including Zach Werenski and even Toews himself, who said, “He’s one of those guys you can look to on and off the ice for that leadership because he plays so many minutes and he does so many things for us. If he gets better and better and more and more comfortable and takes control, he can make a huge difference on this team.” (from ‘Blackhawks’ Seth Jones is Jonathan Toews’ polar opposite – and his heir apparent as captain – The Athletic – 12/23/2022).

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Two years after that quote, Jones has established more of an identity for the team. Furthermore, he is one of their alternate captains and was in the same role in Columbus.

Cons

If the Blackhawks had not landed Bedard, Jones would probably be more of an obvious pick. Even though his contract term would make him one, it’s also probably what might hold him back. The Blackhawks want Bedard to take over the role at some point, so if they were to name Jones captain, it would push Bedard out of the spot for several years, which I’m not sure the team wants. Even if Jones were not ultimately the captain, he still would maintain a strong leadership role on the team, helping develop players like his defense partner Alex Vlasic. He would then likely remain an alternate captain for the rest of his tenure.

2. Nick Foligno

Nick Foligno has been one of the Blackhawks’ brightest spots since being acquired from the Boston Bruins with Taylor Hall in June 2023. He came into a rebuilding team and helped keep them together through the highs and lows of the season. He also had his best offensive season since 2018-19, with 37 points in 74 games. His leadership and production earned him a two-year contract extension ($4.5M AAV). The 36-year-old was already a captain with the Blue Jackets and now a Blackhawks alternate so that the role would be second nature to him.

Pros

Foligno wasn’t referred to as the “de-facto captain” all of last season for nothing. He was the straw that stirred the drink, and his whole focus was pushing his team to be better. His teammates couldn’t rave enough about him, including some notable examples of helping Bedard acclimate to the league, and even Philipp Kurashev exclaimed, “He’s really one of the best teammates I’ve ever played with.” Even without the “C,” Foligno has taken over the Blackhawks in the best way.

Related: Blackhawks Defensive Prospects Have Opportunity to Shine in 2024-25

He isn’t afraid to share tough love with his teammates when needed and has also been an invaluable teacher. He has also been helping recruit players to the team, like Tyler Bertuzzi, who signed a four-year deal with free agency in July. ($5.5M AAV). He is also consistently one of the first players to welcome new prospects, like 2024 draft pick Sacha Boisvert. He has already been leading the team, even as an alternate captain, so it seems fitting to make it official.

Cons

There really aren’t cons to naming Foligno captain. He is ready to assume the position again and earned it. The only real downside is that he would be a short-term captain. Short-term captains in the NHL aren’t always the first thing you think of because you usually equate the position with longevity, but it does happen. For example, Kyle Okposo was captain of the Buffalo Sabres from 2022 until March 2024, when he was traded to the Florida Panthers. But it doesn’t make their impact any less, which would be the same with Foligno—being the voice the team needs until the young core is ready to take over. The “con” isn’t really one, but will still be debated.

3. Connor Bedard

Okay, now to Connor Bedard. The 19-year-old talent led the second-worst team in the NHL in scoring with 61 points in 68 games, despite missing a month of the season due to a jaw injury, and also won the Calder Trophy. He is the “Blackhawks” after Chicago parted with Patrick Kane, and has helped shape the team in such a short amount of time and will continue to do so. One thing felt certain, even when the Blackhawks called Bedard’s name first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, was that he was going to be captain at some point.

Pros

Bedard has always shown maturity. He has always played above his age, being granted exceptional status at 14 years old, but also in how he conducts himself. They say captains lead by example, and he does. You may be familiar with the stories of the team trying to get Bedard off the ice in some instances. Once, head coach Luke Richardson joked, “Yesterday, I almost had to give the Zamboni guy $50 to get him off the ice because he stays out there maybe too long after practice.” As ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported, Bedard usually responds to the attempts with, “I’m working.”

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks after winning the 2024 Calder Trophy (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He has an insatiable work ethic, and his teammates, coaches, and fellow NHL colleagues were consistently impressed by how he carried himself on and off the ice. You could say it’s destiny. He was captain of the Regina Pats of the WHL (Western Hockey League) before making his way to Chicago, and the Blackhawks drafted him to lead the team into their next era. So, why delay destiny?

Cons

Just because Bedard has always played above his age doesn’t mean he should have to wear it in all circumstances. In some cases, like the captaincy, it might be beneficial to give him a breather. He will continue growing into an elite player, and it might be better to let him focus on development rather than just giving him the “C” right away. Don’t get me wrong, he could absolutely take over and would be primed to do so. As many argue, Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby got the captaincy for their teams at 19 years old, and they turned out just fine. But the Blackhawks are in a unique position with so many leadership candidates that it doesn’t have to fall on Bedard’s shoulders right now. I see the side that thinks there should be no rush. He will take over eventually, but in the meantime, why can’t he just be?

Overall, last season was a success for the Blackhawks in the sense that they wanted to see who could step up and lead in Toews’ absence, and they got more than they bargained for when many did, like Jason Dickinson, Connor Murphy, and the three others mentioned. They could go into next season again without a captain. However, I believe they will ultimately name a leader. As coach Richardson said in January, even though it made sense for them to leave the spot open at that time, it’s good to have the role “solidified.”

The Blackhawks are in a lucky spot because they have a lot of great candidates to choose from. Now, it’s a matter of who it shall be.