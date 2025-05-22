Blackhawks Name Jeff Blashill the 42nd Head Coach in Franchise History

The Chicago Blackhawks kept their head coaching search close to the vest until May 15. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff revealed that Jeff Blashill had interviewed for the position. Pierre LeBrun then took it up a notch the following day, saying that Blashill was a “serious candidate” for the job and that news on their decision could be within 7-10 days.

Six days later, it’s now official. The Blackhawks named Jeff Blashill as their 42nd head coach.

Blashill Gets Second Chance With Blackhawks

Blashill is 51 years old with over two decades of experience. He has everything from college experience, USHL (United States Hockey League) experience, and AHL (American Hockey League) experience. He also has some championships to his name, winning the Clark Cup with the now-defunct Indiana Ice in 2009 and the Calder Cup with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2013. His resume is one of the first things general manager Kyle Davidson mentioned,

“Jeff is an incredibly smart and talented coach who boasts more than 25 years of coaching experience across developmental leagues, the NHL and the world stage.”

His NHL experience starts as an assistant coach with the Detroit Red Wings under Mike Babcock. He was eventually named head coach in 2015 and had a seven-year run before being released in April 2022. Three months later, he joined the Tampa Bay Lightning as an assistant coach to Jon Cooper and remained there until being hired by the Blackhawks.

Obviously, Blashill is most known for his Detroit tenure because, by record, it was unsuccessful. His record was 204-261-72, with the Associated Press noting at the time, “That .447 points percentage is second-worst in the league since then, not counting the expansion Seattle Kraken that debuted this season.”

Jeff Blashill (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

However, it seems there is a consensus around the league that he wasn’t put in a good position, knowing that when he took over, Detroit was in the throes of their rebuild. As Ryan Hana of Winged Wheel Podcast told the CHGO podcast, “Scotty Bowman on his best day couldn’t have succeeded with what Blashill was working with.”

Blashill’s Experience Could Benefit Blackhawks

I contacted our Red Wings writer Devin Little to ask about his thoughts on Blashill, and he told me, “For what it’s worth, I think he’s a better coach than what his record indicates. He was very much set up to fail in Detroit.” Little elaborated, “He adapts his systems to the team he has instead of trying to force the team to play ‘his way.’ I always respected that about him.”

Having someone behind the bench with experience may be beneficial. That trait alone is a step up from some of their previous interim coaches, like Derek King and Anders Sorensen. I think it was right for Chicago to branch out beyond Sorensen (who will remain on staff as assistant coach), knowing they need to take a step forward.

Blashill doesn’t seem intimidated by big markets, big expectations, rebuilds, and development, which are significant areas for the Blackhawks. He also has experience with many different players and coaches. A popular example is that Detroit’s Moritz Seider won the Calder Memorial Trophy under him. In Tampa Bay, Blashill ran the penalty kill, so he has also worked with elite talent like Victor Hedman.

Davidson continued about Blashill, “He’s thrived when in a position to develop young players and has shown he’s capable of blending that into overall team success, a vision and philosophy we share for where we are today and where we see our team in the future. We couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come under Jeff’s direction.”

It’s fair to have mixed feelings. It’s a monumental decision for Davidson. Like any hiring, it could backfire, but there is also the possibility that Blashill could be a fit. He knows Tyler Bertuzzi and Joe Veleno from his time with Detroit and Connor Murphy from Team USA, so there is some familiarity, too.

All we can do is wait and see what he can do.

But for the Blackhawks’ sake, there is a bit more pressure about this hire needing to work. They seem optimistic it will.