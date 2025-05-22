NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Islanders, Maple Leafs, Kings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Islanders have sought permission and been granted an opportunity to speak with Brendan Shanahan about a job vacancy. Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks have hired their new head coach. The Los Angeles Kings will be aggressive and go after Mitch Marner, plus could they chase Connor McDavid?

Blackhawks Hire Jeff Blashill

Scott Powers and other reporters have confirmed that the Blackhawks have hired Jeff Blashill as their head coach. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun adds, “Solid hire in my humble opinion, the 2.0 version of Blashill should be a good one. Smart dude and now has more experience under his belt, time spent with Jon Cooper in Tampa… timing is good here for his second NHL HC chance.”

The Blackhawks have confirmed the hire. “Jeff is an incredibly smart and talented coach who boasts more than 25 years of coaching experience across developmental leagues, the NHL and the world stage,” GM Kyle Davidson said. “He’s thrived when in a position to develop young players and has shown he’s capable of blending that into overall team success, … We couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come under Jeff’s direction.”

Islanders Seek Permission to Speak with Shanahan

The Islanders have been granted permission to speak to Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan about an opening in their front office. It was rumored they might be open to the idea after reports surfaced that Marc Bergevin and Mathieu Darche were the two favorites to land the GM role.

If Shanahan is brought in or accepts an offer to take the role of President of Hockey Ops, a search for a GM might be delayed or start fresh. Shanahan, whose contract expires on June 30, has been president of the Maple Leafs since April of 2014.

The Islanders are starting over with their front office after firing former president and general manager Lou Lamoriello. The Leafs might be looking to pivot and make sweeping changes in their front office. The connection between these two parties shouldn’t be terribly surprising.

Kings to Enter Marner/McDavid Sweepstakes

It sounds like the Los Angeles Kings are preparing to take some pretty big swings in free agency over the next couple of summers. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic writes that new general manager Ken Holland could go after both Mitch Marner and Connor McDavid.

He notes in a recent article for The Athletic:

“I would be surprised if the Kings didn’t enter the Mitch Marner sweepstakes, for example, if the pending unrestricted free agent is indeed available July 1. Just like I would be pretty surprised if the Kings didn’t do all they could to enter a Connor McDavid frenzy if, for whatever reason, the best player in the world doesn’t extend with the Oilers. (I’m not saying he won’t extend. I’m just saying in case he doesn’t.)” source – ‘Why Kings could go big-game hunting this NHL offseason: Catching up with Ken Holland’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 05-22-2025

The Marner pitch seems plausible, given the way the season ended for the Maple Leafs and the potential changes they could make over the summer. The McDavid pitch seems like more of a stretch unless the Edmonton Oilers completely flop out their series with the Dallas Stars. Even still, there has been no indication from McDavid that he’s looking to make a change.