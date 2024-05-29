Blackhawks’ Latest Signings Misiak & Stanford Can Have an Impact in 2024-25

The Chicago Blackhawks announced a pair of signings Tuesday. The club inked forward Martin Misiak to a three-year, entry-level deal worth $878,333 per season. The Blackhawks took the 19-year-old Misiak in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

He spent the 2023-24 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Erie Otters, scoring 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points in 60 games. At the end of his OHL season, the Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, signed the forward to an Amateur Tryout (ATO), and he played one game with the club against the Chicago Wolves on April 21.

The team also signed forward Zach Sanford to a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000. Sanford, 29, was claimed off waivers by the Blackhawks after starting the 2023-24 season with the Arizona Coyotes. In 18 games with Chicago, he recorded four assists.

He also spent time with the IceHogs this season, scoring three goals and three assists for six points in 13 regular-season games, then two goals and two assists for four points in four playoff games. It’s been a whirlwind career for Sanford, who, in seven professional seasons, has played with seven NHL teams, including the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, and St. Louis Blues, as well as six AHL clubs.

Where Do They Fit in 2024-25?

The logic is that after back-to-back lottery seasons, the Blackhawks want to take a step forward in 2024-25. No one is saying they’ll be competing for a playoff spot, as the lack of high-end skill beyond Connor Bedard and no real top-tier defenseman will likely leave this club finishing in the bottom half of the Central Division.

To paraphrase Jules Winfield, these two players have been signed while the team is in a transitional period, which could work in their favor.

As it stands now, both Misiak and Sanford would start the season in Rockford, providing the kind of organizational depth this franchise desperately needs. However, because of that very same lack of depth, there are opportunities for them to etch their spots in the lineups.

With nearly 500 games played between the NHL and AHL, Sanford knows how to be professional. Since this is his second consecutive one-year, two-way contract, and at 29 years old, the native of Salem, Mass., will want to prove himself and earn another NHL deal.

Also, how many players can claim they scored a goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final? Because Sanford can.

Man, I love playoff hockey. The Blues may be one of the Blackhawks’ biggest rivals, but that run to the Stanley Cup Final to beat the Boston Bruins was an all-timer.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-2 Misiak will likely spend most, if not all, of the 2024-25 campaign with the IceHogs, but his size and style of play translate very well to the pro game, as he was able to highlight with both the Otters last season and the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2022-23, where he scored six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 27 games.

His performance in the playoffs with the Phantoms, scoring two goals and eight assists for 10 points in nine games and earning plenty of ice time, bumped up his value ahead of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, leading to Chicago taking him No. 55 overall.

Here’s what Otters’ General Manager Dave Brown told The Hockey Writers’ reporter Mark Scheig about Misiak ahead of last season.

“Martin is best described as a complete player who combines his size with energy and tenacity to make his opponents uncomfortable. His big shot and quick release makes him a handful for goalies, and is someone who we feel will make an immediate impact. Martin was excellent during the playoffs for Youngstown, and gained post-season experience that we are excited to be adding.” Erie Otters’ General Manager Dave Brown on Martin Misiak

Throw on another 10 or 15 pounds of muscle, and we could be talking about the type of two-way forward who carves themselves out a long career in the best league in the world.

Keeping Expectations Low

If you’ve made it this far in the story, hey, congratulations! That’s awesome, good for you! But having said all that, it’s important to remember that these signings aren’t Earth-shattering in any way whatsoever and that, as I mentioned earlier, they serve as depth pieces in a franchise that’s desperate to find some.

Kyle Davidson Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

I’d expect Sanford to be one of the first Rockford call-ups when players get injured, slotted in the bottom-six forward group immediately. As for Misiak, he could wind up playing a lot of important minutes with the IceHogs in 2024-25. I’d be curious to see how the organization deploys him, whether as a shutdown center or if they let him dip his toes in the North American pro game and be patient.

Whatever happens, these are smart signings for a club hoping to improve instead of continuing to dwindle near the bottom. They’re also the first of many transactions we expect to see as Blackhawks’ General Manager Kyle Davidson and company enter the offseason.

As Bart Scott once said: “Can’t wait.”