2025 Blackhawks Training Camp Q&A With Spencer Knight

The Chicago Blackhawks training camp opened on Sept. 18, and boy, was it eventful. Players seemed to come back to Chicago with vengeance. Practices have been intense by design, as part of new head coach Jeff Blashill’s philosophy of wanting a strong work ethic team.

One of the players to watch has been 24-year-old goaltender Spencer Knight, as he will assume the starting goaltender role on the Blackhawks this season, and he also came into camp with a brand new three-year contract extension. I had a quick chat with him on Sept. 18 after practice. Here is the Q&A.

THW: Congratulations on the Contract Extension. How Did That Come Together?

Knight: It’s something I obviously thought about over the summer, and kind of came to fruition at the end. I think it’s a good deal for both sides, and I’m looking forward to being here for a few more years and developing and growing as an individual and also as a team.

THW: How Was Practice Today?

Knight: It was good. It was tough. It was a lot of guys. Everyone was working hard, and up and down the ice. Good tempo. Good intent. So, it was a good first day, and we’re just trying to carry the momentum through each day.

THW: Do You Have Any First Impressions on Coach Blashill and How He Runs Things?

Knight: He’s a very good communicator. [With] his words, he tells you how it is, which is good. I think he wants us to build winning habits and for everyone to play as a unit. I think it’s a great leader for our group.

Spencer Knight, Chicago Blackhawks (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

THW: How Was Your Summer?

Knight: It was good. It was nice to relax and be home. And it was a long summer, but it’s good to be back and starting to get into the hockey mode again.

THW: Do You Have Any Expectations for Yourself This Year, or as a Whole?

Knight: I mean, you always have your own expectations, but I think you keep those things kind of to yourself. But I just try to come in, and it gets to be a lot of learning this year and growing, as an individual, as a team, which is exciting. So, I think that’s pretty fun.

Knight Seems Locked In

My first impression of Knight during our conversation was that his voice carries such a calm persona. He comes off as extremely focused. The calm and focus, I believe, could be an important asset for the Blackhawks this season.

Another thing that stands out about Knight is how he consistently references growing as an individual and with the team. A big part of a team rebuild is growth. In fact, general manager Kyle Davidson said on Sept. 18 that as far as what success looks like for next year, part of his response was, “I think we’re watching for the continued development and growth of our young players.” It aligns well with Knight’s viewpoint, too.

Furthermore, there was also a moment during our conversation when I asked him about his living situation regarding his comments during his exit interview in April, where he was describing the process of looking for a place in Chicago. It made for a light-hearted and fun moment at the time. He told me he found a good spot, which is always a plus.

With a brand new contract, an ideal living space, and a group he is excited to be a part of for years to come, a lot of things are aligning for Knight to have the season he’s looking for, not only for himself, but for his team, as well.

And for those expectations that he is smartly keeping close to the vest? That will be a storyline to follow throughout the season. As he performs, it will be interesting to look back on. There’s no doubt the expectations for him are high this season. But if anyone can match or exceed them, it’s Knight.