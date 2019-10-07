Buffalo Sabres (2-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-2-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE

The Buffalo Sabres travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus finished 47-31-4 overall and 31-19-2 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Blue Jackets scored 256 total goals last season while collecting 415 assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Buffalo went 19-25-8 in Eastern Conference games and 12-24-5 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Sabres scored 221 total goals last season, 46 on power plays and three shorthanded.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press