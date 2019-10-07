Blues Take on Maple Leafs in Non-Conference Showdown

St. Louis Blues (1-0-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0-1, first in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE

Toronto plays St. Louis in a non-conference matchup.

Toronto went 46-28-8 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 23-16-2 at home. The Maple Leafs were called for 228 penalties last season averaging 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes per game.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev celebrates his first NHL career goal with teammates Tyson Barrie and Trevor Moore (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

St. Louis finished 45-28-9 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 21-13-7 on the road. The Blues averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Blues Injuries: Robert Thomas: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press