Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Potential Moves, Brennan & More

Welcome to August. We are one month closer to the start of the 2025-26 regular season. While it is mostly quiet in the way of news, things are never quiet in the general manager’s seat.

This is especially true for Blue Jackets’ GM Don Waddell. Everyday presents a different challenge even if it isn’t something that always makes the news cycle.

Waddell has had to makes decisions on his roster. He’s had to navigate what his staff in other areas will look like. And thanks to a recent interview on Vancouver radio, he left open the door for other things to happen before the season. That’s where we’ll begin this edition of Blue Jackets’ News & Rumors.

Blue Jackets Want to Address Certain Things

On Wednesday, Waddell did a radio hit in Vancouver on the Halford and Brough in the Morning show on Sportsnet 650. One of the things he was asked was how does he like his team at this stage of the offseason. This was an interesting response.

“Our jobs never stop,” Waddell said. As I sit in my office here in Columbus, it’s everyday you’re looking for ideas. You’re looking for how you can make your team better. We have a couple of players that we potentially could move for the right positions. We’re trying to address a couple of things that we still feel that need to be addressed.”

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said there are things they still want to address. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

As we recently said in our Blue Jackets Roster Projection 3.0, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the team came to camp with what they currently have. For Waddell to admit they’re trying to address things that need to be addressed leaves the door wide open for multiple moves before the start of the season.

Let’s play what do we know. We know the Blue Jackets are in the market for a goaltender. Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves appear to be the two who will start with the Blue Jackets. Zach Sawchenko will be with the Monsters. But there is an opening for someone who can play in both the NHL and AHL. This could be a trade if the right one is available or more likely a waiver claim during training camp.

Waddell was asked if he was in the market for a goaltender. “I go to bed looking for goalies,” he said. But then he reinforced he has confidence in both Merzlikins and Greaves.

Waddell also said the goaltending market didn’t have a lot of names available. “We’re always looking” was what he said in regards to a goaltender.

We also know that Yegor Chinakhov made a public trade request through his agent. This could be addressed if the right trade comes about. It could also be addressed if the two sides come together and work out their differences before the season.

We know the Blue Jackets tried to trade for Noah Dobson. While he’s a bigger name that would obviously improve the team, it reinforces the desire the Blue Jackets have in improving their blue line. Remember when they were in on Jacob Trouba last season?

It begs the question what do the Blue Jackets feel needs addressed before the season? Looking at the totality of the offseason, it appears the team had bigger things in mind but then had to pivot to re-signing their own players given how the market played out.

If you add it all up, you can see where an argument can be made the Blue Jackets are looking to improve in all areas of their team. They have potential pieces they could part with (Chinakhov, maybe Voronkov if you believe the reports.) What will be interesting to see is what area the team feels is the biggest need to address.

A lot can happen between now and the start of the season. If Waddell has his way, there will be a couple additional moves made to help improve the Blue Jackets. If nothing happens, it won’t be for a lack of trying.

Brennan Hired as Strength & Conditioning Coach

The Blue Jackets still had an important opening to fill on their staff. On Thursday, the team announced who was replacing Kevin Collins as Strength & Conditioning Coach. It’s a name familiar to many Blue Jackets’ fans.

Waddell announced the hiring of Barry Brennan in that role. Brennan served in the same role for the Blue Jackets from 2005-10. The following season, he joined the Atlanta Thrashers under Waddell.

Brennan has been in the KHL since including spending six seasons as the Strength & Conditioning Coach for CSKA. He worked with former Blue Jacket Sergei Fedorov in that role.

NEWS: #CBJ name Barry Brennan as club's strength & conditioning coach.



Brennan rejoins the organization after serving in that capacity for 5 seasons from 2005-10.https://t.co/9oS6yrqmiz — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) July 31, 2025

Here is what Waddell had to say about the hiring of Brennan.

“Barry Brennan is a well-respected, experienced leader in his field and we are very pleased to welcome him back to the Blue Jackets. Ryan Gadbois has done a phenomenal job for us as our assistant strength & conditioning coach, and we believe our players will benefit greatly from working with Barry and Ryan.”

Overall, Brennan has over 30 years of experience in multiple sports and multiple leagues. He has spent time with AHL Syracuse as well as OHL Ottawa, Kingston and London.

Brennan was in this role during Rick Nash’s prime with the Blue Jackets. Nash raved about how much Brennan helped him in his hockey career.

“Following Barry’s advice in off-ice conditioning had me completely prepared to compete in the NHL, World Championships and Winter Olympics. His training approach helped me to become a stronger and more explosive player. Barry’s extensive experience makes him an invaluable asset for anyone looking to improve their game.”

Brennan runs his own program that tackles everything from effective exercise to nutrition and much more. Although enrollment is currently utilizing a wait list, you can see what all is involved in his program here.

What’s interesting to note about this hiring is the fact that Waddell decided to move on from Collins this offseason. Injuries have been a prevalent storyline for the last several seasons with the Blue Jackets. Waddell turned to someone that he and other members of his staff are familiar with.

Brennan has a proven track record of results over a long period of time. If the Blue Jackets are able to do a better job of injury risk management, that could be an important component for them to get over the playoff hump. The team cited injuries as a major factor last season in how things played out.

Brennan is excited to be back. The early reaction on this hiring has all been positive. We’ll see over time what changes are made and what impact that will have on the team’s performance.

Side Dishes