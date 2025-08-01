4 Reasons the Canadiens Are the Most Improved Team in the Atlantic Division

The Montreal Canadiens might not be Stanley Cup favourites just yet, but there’s no denying that they’ve taken a significant step forward this offseason. Amid a relatively quiet summer for most teams in the Atlantic Division, the Canadiens were aggressive, strategic, and efficient. From shrewd acquisitions to internal progression and improved health, everything points to Montreal being the most improved team in their division.

Offseason Additions

When assessing improvement, you first look at roster changes, and Montreal’s offseason stands out. General manager Kent Hughes made waves by acquiring two key pieces via trade: forward Zachary Bolduc and defenceman Noah Dobson. Both are young, impactful players who fit the Canadiens’ competitive window. Dobson, a right-shot top-four defenceman, brings puck-moving ability, power-play experience, and a proven NHL track record. Bolduc, a 22-year-old with offensive upside, adds scoring depth and can play in various roles across the middle-six.

In net, the signing of Kaapo Kähkönen gives Montreal an experienced backup and veteran competition for Jakub Dobeš. This low-risk addition brings insurance and stability to a position that has lacked consistency for years.

Related: Canadiens’ Goalie Battle More Intriguing With Sneaky Good Kaapo Kahkonen Signing

The Canadiens also added Samuel Blais and Joe Veleno for depth, moves that might have flown under the radar, but can play important roles over the course of a grueling 82-game season. Both players offer flexibility, grit, and bottom-six experience.

Just as important as who came in is who left: Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia, and Emil Heineman. All were depth pieces, with Armia and Dvorak often seen as pieces of the penalty kill. Their departures open spots for younger talent without hurting the team’s current core.

Yes, the Habs did trade away two first-round picks and Logan Mailloux, but those are future assets. The return is talent that can help right now, and this was a calculated and necessary step forward.

Internal Additions

Sometimes, the biggest improvements come from within. Last season, the Canadiens dealt with a string of brutal injuries that severely impacted their performance and depth. This season, the return of key players, fully healthy, could be just as significant as any offseason signing.

Patrik Laine missed the first half of the season, and Kirby Dach missed the second half. When both were healthy, they showed the potential to be top-six mainstays. Laine is still a former 40-goal scorer who can change a game with one shot. A full season next to a playmaker like Ivan Demidov or a shooter like Cole Caufield could reignite his production.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dach is a foundational piece. His absence last season left a major hole at center, disrupting chemistry and limiting Montreal’s options down the middle. His return gives the Habs a much-needed presence behind Nick Suzuki.

Kaiden Guhle, too, missed significant time with injury. When healthy, he’s one of Montreal’s best defensive defencemen. Having him in the lineup consistently strengthens the left side, especially with the addition of Dobson to balance the pairings on the right.

In short, simply getting back Laine, Dach, and Guhle for full seasons should be considered like acquiring three top-level players without having to give anything up.

Progression of a Young Core

One of the most overlooked aspects of team improvement is natural development. The Canadiens boast one of the youngest and most talented cores in the NHL, and most of those players are just now scratching the surface of their potential.

Juraj Slafkovsky took massive steps over the last two seasons and will be just 21 heading into this season. His physical tools, improved skating, and better decision-making suggest he’s ready to be a consistent top-six contributor.

Lane Hutson, a dynamic defenceman, is entering his second NHL season at 21. With his offensive instincts and power-play ability, he will continue to be a pillar on defence. Demidov, only 19, joins the team as one of the most anticipated Habs prospects in decades. His elite vision, creativity, and offensive upside could make him a Calder Trophy candidate.

Compare this to other Atlantic teams, like the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, or Boston Bruins, and the contrast is clear. Those teams rely on aging cores with most of their best players past age 30. Their windows are now. The Canadiens’ window is just opening.

With another year of growth, chemistry, and experience under their belt, the Canadiens’ young players should only get better, and that makes them more dangerous.

Atlantic Rivals Standing Still

Finally, improvement is relative. To truly say Montreal is the most improved, we must look at what their divisional rivals did, or didn’t do.

The Panthers are coming off a Cup win and kept their core intact, but they didn’t get significantly better. Their additions were minimal, and they will now be navigating the fatigue of a long playoff run. Tampa Bay made a few minor moves, but nothing game-changing.

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost Mitch Marner, arguably their second-best player, and have yet to adequately replace him. That’s a massive hit to their offence. The Detroit Red Wings did add John Gibson, which could help stabilize their goaltending, but their other moves were limited.

The Ottawa Senators added depth but no top-tier talent. The Buffalo Sabres actually lost JJ Peterka, a young player who was showing promise, without a clear path to replacing his production. The Boston Bruins signed a few veterans, but nothing comparable to Montreal’s additions in terms of upside and long-term fit.

In short, none of these teams did more than the Habs to improve their roster for this season and beyond. The Canadiens didn’t just add; they added smartly, targeted their needs, and did so without dismantling their future.

The Canadiens’ progress is undeniable. Between impactful offseason additions, the return of key injured players, the natural growth of their young core, and the relatively stagnant moves of their divisional rivals, Montreal is in a position to surprise a lot of people this season.