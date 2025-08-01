Who Does Maple Leafs Easton Cowan Want to Be When He Grows Up?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a decision to make this fall — but so does Easton Cowan. Coming off one of the most dominant junior seasons in recent memory, Cowan has earned the right to be in the NHL conversation. But what kind of player will he be at the next level?

London Knights’ head coach Dale Hunter has already weighed in, and he’s confident: Cowan is going to make the Maple Leafs’ lineup. That belief carries weight. As Cowan’s coach and mentor during his rise with the Knights, Hunter has seen firsthand how the young forward responds to pressure, competition, and big moments. If anyone knows what Cowan is capable of at the next level, it’s Hunter—and in his view, Cowan’s arrival in Toronto isn’t just likely, it’s good news for the Maple Leafs.

Cowan’s Two Choices: Marner or Marchand

So let’s assume Cowan does make the lineup. That still doesn’t tell us how he’ll approach the NHL game.

Cowan appears to be skilled, bright, articulate, and intensely driven. In those first three traits, he shares a lot with Mitch Marner. But it might be the fourth one—drive—that truly sets him apart. You get the sense that even at a young age, Cowan already has a vision for the kind of player he wants to be. And here’s where things get interesting: he has an opportunity to take on a role Marner never could. That’s the Brad Marchand option.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

What kind of player are we going to see when Cowan hits the ice this fall? Will he try to replicate Marner’s finesse and creativity — the path of a high-skill, play-driving winger who dazzles with vision and speed? Or will he lean into a more disruptive, agitating style that mirrors Marchand — a relentless competitor who blends offensive touch with edge, grit, and fearlessness?

The path Cowan chooses might not only shape his own NHL future but also influence how the Maple Leafs evolve in the post-Marner era.

Cowan grew up watching Marner. He even played in London, just like Marner did. But as he tries to carve out a space in the NHL, the more relevant question might be: Is Marchand the better model? There’s no doubt Cowan has offensive upside. His 218 points in 168 regular-season games with the Knights speak for themselves. But the real story was in the playoffs: 94 points in 55 games, with two Ontario Hockey League (OHL) titles and a Memorial Cup MVP to his name. He rose in big moments. In that, he’s exactly what the Maple Leafs need.

If Cowan follows the Marner path, he’ll aim to become a top-six playmaker — the kind of winger who quarterbacks a power play, sets the pace in transition, and creates space for scorers. It’s a high-skill, high-pressure role. And in Toronto, it comes with all the scrutiny that Marner carried until the day he was traded.

Could Easton Cowan become like Mitch Marner, the former Toronto Maple Leafs star?

(Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

There’s a lot to like about that path. Cowan has the vision, the IQ, and the quick hands. But he’ll have to polish his decision-making and show he can thrive against NHL defenders who don’t give him time or space.

Choice Two: The Brad Marchand Blueprint

Then there’s another route: the Marchand mold. Imagine a version of Cowan who leans into the chaos. Who plays on the edge, draws penalties, and gets under the skin of the opposition — all while still producing. It’s not just about chirping or scrums after the whistle. Marchand’s genius is his ability to disrupt without losing focus. He kills penalties. He scores big goals. He shifts momentum with his energy.

Cowan already shows flashes of this. He’s a relentless forechecker. He tracks the puck like a bloodhound. His stick is always in the right lane. And he’s not afraid to take contact to make a play. What if, instead of trying to finesse his way into a skill role, Cowan grabbed the grind and grit, while still putting up 60 to 70 points a year?

Would Easton Cowan do well to emulate Brad Marchand, formerly of the Boston Bruins?

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In a Craig Berube system built on competitiveness and structure, this might be the fastest track to a long NHL career. A player who can kill penalties, win puck battles, and drive the other team nuts — without costing his own team — is the kind of piece championship teams covet.

What If Everything Goes Right for Cowan?

In a best-case 2025–26 season, Cowan doesn’t just make the team — he makes noise. He earns a role in the middle six, kills penalties, scores 20 goals, and becomes a fan favourite for his tireless engine and edge.

And here’s the thing: the Marner skillset doesn’t vanish. It’s still there. But now it’s layered on top of a Marchand-style presence. Cowan’s ceiling might not be defined by who he plays like, but by what he brings when it matters most.

Cowan has expressed the confidence that might make him a good fit in Toronto. During a team media availability after a development camp skate in early July, he said, “When games got bigger, I got better. Those are the games I love to play when there are a lot of people watching and there are high stakes.” Maple Leafs fans gotta love that swagger.

The Third Option: Be Easton Cowan

Maybe it’s not about becoming Marner or Marchand. Maybe Cowan’s job this season is to take pieces of both and create something new — a hybrid competitor who plays smart, agitates with purpose, and produces when it counts.

The Maple Leafs don’t need another Marner. And they can’t trade for Marchand. But they might already have something better: the first Easton Cowan.

A roster spot is within reach — and so is an identity. Cowan has the chance not just to make the team, but to define what kind of NHL player he wants to become. He could follow the path of a skilled playmaker or lean into the edge and energy of a disruptor. Or, if everything goes right, he could chart his course entirely.

As we all know, the spotlight in Toronto is bright, the stakes are high, and the opportunity is real. Now comes the most exciting part: finding out who Cowan wants to be when he grows up.